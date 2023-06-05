Pride River Parade & Celebration returns to the San Antonio River Walk June 10

click to enlarge Julian Ledezma There will be two evening showings of the river parade.

San Antonians are here, they're queer, and they're parading down the River Walk — very likely covered in glitter — as a part of the Second Annual Bud Light River Parade and Celebration.Kicking off Pride Month, the event will begin at La Villita's Arneson River Theatre with an afternoon of live music from Studio AVI, Live Oak Singers and Shonnie Murrell & Funk Potion #9 alongside DJs, impersonators, dancers and more. La Villita's Historic Village will also host a wide variety of vendors from 1-5 p.m.The river parade itself, featuring more than 17 Pride-themed floats, will have two evening showings. The first, from 4-5 p.m. on the downtown stretch of the River Walk, will serve as the closing event for the Celebration festival at La Villita. The second procession, from 7-8 p.m. on the Museum Reach, will serve as an encore performance for additional community members.