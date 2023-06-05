VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Pride River Parade & Celebration returns to the San Antonio River Walk June 10

Kicking off Pride Month, the event will begin at La Villita's Arneson River Theatre with an afternoon of live music, alongside DJs, impersonators, dancers and more.

By on Mon, Jun 5, 2023 at 10:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge There will be two evening showings of the river parade. - Julian Ledezma
Julian Ledezma
There will be two evening showings of the river parade.
San Antonians are here, they're queer, and they're parading down the River Walk — very likely covered in glitter — as a part of the Second Annual Bud Light River Parade and Celebration.

Kicking off Pride Month, the event will begin at La Villita's Arneson River Theatre with an afternoon of live music from Studio AVI, Live Oak Singers and Shonnie Murrell & Funk Potion #9 alongside DJs, impersonators, dancers and more. La Villita's Historic Village will also host a wide variety of vendors from 1-5 p.m.

The river parade itself, featuring more than 17 Pride-themed floats, will have two evening showings. The first, from 4-5 p.m. on the downtown stretch of the River Walk, will serve as the closing event for the Celebration festival at La Villita. The second procession, from 7-8 p.m. on the Museum Reach, will serve as an encore performance for additional community members.

Free, 1-8 p.m. Saturday, June 10, San Antonio River Walk, thesanantonioriverwalk.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Jersey Shore's DJ Pauly D bringing his fist-pumping ways back to San Antonio's 1902 Nightclub

By Nina Rangel

DJ Pauly D plays a show in Houston.

Supergirl star Sasha Calle soars into San Antonio for red carpet screening of The Flash

By Brandon Rodriguez

Sasha Calle answers questions from the media during an appearance at the Palladium Theater.

A peek inside Gem and Glenn Hotvet's witchy Southtown emporium Déjà Vu Esoterica

By Bryan Rindfuss

After closing music venue K23, the duo decided to take a gamble on a retail concept built around Gem's longstanding interest in the occult.

San Antonio author Shea Serrano brings comedy series based on his upbringing to Amazon Freevee

By Kiko Martinez

Primo follows the character Rafa (second from left) as he navigates high school and a complicated home life.

Also in Arts

Supergirl star Sasha Calle soars into San Antonio for red carpet screening of The Flash

By Brandon Rodriguez

Sasha Calle answers questions from the media during an appearance at the Palladium Theater.

A peek inside Gem and Glenn Hotvet's witchy Southtown emporium Déjà Vu Esoterica

By Bryan Rindfuss

After closing music venue K23, the duo decided to take a gamble on a retail concept built around Gem's longstanding interest in the occult.

Three UTSA Roadrunner football games will air on national television this season

By Michael Karlis

After winning two consecutive Conference USA Championships, the Roadrunners will now play in the more competitive American Athletic Conference.

The Music Critic, starring John Malkovich, will come to San Antonio's Tobin Center in October

By Colin Houston

John Malkovich will perform negat of the work of some of history's most famous musicians.
More

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us