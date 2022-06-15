Pride San Antonio unveils official events for this year's Pride Week

The festivities range from the annual Pride Bigger than Texas Parade to a Six Flags event and an interfaith service.

By on Wed, Jun 15, 2022 at 3:50 pm

Revelers at a previous Pride Month celebration show off their true colors. - JULIAN LEDEZMA
Julian Ledezma
Revelers at a previous Pride Month celebration show off their true colors.
Pride San Antonio is scheduling a diverse roster of events to celebrate Pride Month in San Antonio.

“Pride Week San Antonio is a gathering of the equality-minded San Antonio metropolitan community to celebrate and promote hope and awareness of equality and diversity through a cavalcade of events designed to recognize, accept, and celebrate the differences and contributions of the LGBTQIA community,” the group said in a press release.

“Pride Week San Antonio represents the embodiment of ideologies of trailblazers such as Harvey Milk’s aspirations of ‘hope’ and Audre Lorde’s pleas to ‘celebrate diversity.’ Pride Week San Antonio also reflects the words of local activist Carlos Vela, to ‘facilitate the needs of individuals so that individuals can facilitate the needs of a community,’” the message continued.

Following is a list of official Pride San Antonio events for 2022.

Friday, June 1 — Night Out at the Zoo, Official Pride Week Opening Party
The 2nd Annual Night Out At The Zoo is a family-friendly event for guests of all ages to enjoy a supportive environment celebrating the kick-off of Pride San Antonio’s salute to the LGBTQ community. The event includes entertainment, community resources, a fashion show, animal encounters, unique vendors, live music, a dance party and more. $15, 6-10 p.m. San Antonio Zoo, 3903 N. St. Mary’s St. Tickets can be purchased at this link.

Saturday, June 18 — San Antonio Public Library Virtual Event — Queer Crafternoon
The San Antonio Public library is hosting an online space for people to listen to stories as they explore their creativity. Come and play with pastels, knit with nonchalance, delight in doodling. In fact, as long as it gets your creativity flowing, whether it’s sewing or Sudoku, feel free to join in. While everyone is welcome, this program is designed to be a safe space for members of the queer community.
2 -3 p.m. Registration is required. Sign up at this link.

Saturday, June 18 — Woodlawn Pointe presents Chad Michaels, winner RuPaul Drag All Stars
Woodlawn Pointe will present Chad Michaels, winner of RuPaul Drag All Stars, in a night of all star illusions celebrating Pride 2022. VIP, general seating and meet-and-greet options are available. $20-$25, 8 p.m. Woodlawn Pointe, 702 Donaldson Ave. Tickets available at this link.

Saturday, June 18 — Pride Night with the San Antonio Football Club
The community is invited to come out and join the San Antonio FC for Pride Night. The team will face off against the Oakland Roots. $16-$26, 8 p.m., Toyota Field, 5106 David Edwards Drive. Purchase tickets and packages at this link.

Sunday, June 19 — Pride Interfaith Service
Spirituality has long been an important a part of the LGBTQ+ people’s lives. This special Pride service is a celebration of love, faith and inclusion. 11 a.m. New Living Spiritual Center at Woodlawn Pointe, 702 Donaldson Avenue.

Friday, June 24 — Pride on the Green
Tee off at this official Pride Week event. Entry fees are $125 per golfer or $500 for a foursome. The packages include a round of golf, golf cart, on-hole contests, a commemorative Pride on the Green shirt, lunch and a donation to Pride San Antonio. $125-$500, 8 a.m.-noon, Cedar Creek Golf Course, 8250 Vista Colina. Register at this link.

Friday, June 24 — Grand Marshal Meet & Greet
An evening celebration giving the community an opportunity to meet some of this year’s Pride VIPs, including Angel Bonilla, Liz Garcia, Stephanie Bennett and Pride Parade Grand Marshal County Court 13 Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez. 6:30-9 p.m., Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham St.

Saturday, June 25 — Pride Bigger than Texas Festival
The festival will feature booths sponsored by local LGBTQ+ businesses and organizations, along with food, drinks, and entertainment. $10 (12 and up) or fee (11 and under), 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Crockett Park, 1300 N Main Ave.

Saturday, June 25 — Pride Bigger than Texas Parade
The parade steps off at 9 p.m. at 1812 N. Main Ave. and continues south to Lexington Avenue where it ends. This year's Grand Marshal is County Court 13 Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez. After the parade, the community is invited to the Pride on the Strip Block Party at the corner of N. Main and E. Evergreen streets. Free, 1812 N. Main Ave.

Sunday, June 26 — Pride Day at Six Flags Fiesta Texas
Six Flags Fiesta Texas is teaming up with Pride San Antonio for this grand finale to a week-long celebration of Pride in San Antonio. For each ticket, $5 benefits Pride San Antonio. Aside from all the usual attractions and rides there will be a Pride Stage, a dance party featuring the Perry Twins, cocktails and treats and a selection of Six Flags Pride gear. $34.99, 10:39 a.m.-9 p.m. Six Flags, 17000 Interstate 10 West. Tickets available at this link.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

Watch a movie outdoors Various Locations, slabcinema.com Slab Cinema, San Antonio's favorite purveyor of outdoor film screenings, has something for everyone to enjoy. With film series offered at various locations throughout the city featuring everything from classic James Bond films to the latest blockbusters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you're sure to find a movie to suit your (and your friends' and family's) tastes. Photo via Instagram / slabcinema

25 bucket list activities to do in San Antonio before summer ends
Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit

Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit
Schlitterbahn Waterpark New Braunfels 400 N. Liberty Ave., New Braunfels, (830) 625-2351, schlitterbahn.com Perhaps Central Texas’ favorite summer destination, this Schlitterbahn outpost pretty much gives you four water parks in one. This park is located on the Comal River, using the space for tube chutes, rides, tube slides and pools using the spring-fed river water. That means the water is always a cool 72 degrees! There’s plenty of ways to cool down and have fun, so make it a point to explore it all! Photo via Instagram / bahnnewbraunfels

22 water parks in driving distance of San Antonio that are perfect for summer fun
The St. Anthony, A Luxury Collection Hotel 300 E. Travis St., (210) 227-4392, marriott.com Check into this posh downtown hotel and treat yourself to a visit to the rooftop infinity pool. In addition to gorgeous views of downtown, you have a front-row seat to Rudy Herrera’s vibrant mural The Last Parade. Photo via Instagram / thestanthonyhotel

20 gorgeous San Antonio hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into

Arts Slideshows

Watch a movie outdoors Various Locations, slabcinema.com Slab Cinema, San Antonio's favorite purveyor of outdoor film screenings, has something for everyone to enjoy. With film series offered at various locations throughout the city featuring everything from classic James Bond films to the latest blockbusters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you're sure to find a movie to suit your (and your friends' and family's) tastes. Photo via Instagram / slabcinema

25 bucket list activities to do in San Antonio before summer ends
Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit

Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit
Schlitterbahn Waterpark New Braunfels 400 N. Liberty Ave., New Braunfels, (830) 625-2351, schlitterbahn.com Perhaps Central Texas’ favorite summer destination, this Schlitterbahn outpost pretty much gives you four water parks in one. This park is located on the Comal River, using the space for tube chutes, rides, tube slides and pools using the spring-fed river water. That means the water is always a cool 72 degrees! There’s plenty of ways to cool down and have fun, so make it a point to explore it all! Photo via Instagram / bahnnewbraunfels

22 water parks in driving distance of San Antonio that are perfect for summer fun
The St. Anthony, A Luxury Collection Hotel 300 E. Travis St., (210) 227-4392, marriott.com Check into this posh downtown hotel and treat yourself to a visit to the rooftop infinity pool. In addition to gorgeous views of downtown, you have a front-row seat to Rudy Herrera’s vibrant mural The Last Parade. Photo via Instagram / thestanthonyhotel

20 gorgeous San Antonio hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into

Arts Slideshows

Watch a movie outdoors Various Locations, slabcinema.com Slab Cinema, San Antonio's favorite purveyor of outdoor film screenings, has something for everyone to enjoy. With film series offered at various locations throughout the city featuring everything from classic James Bond films to the latest blockbusters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you're sure to find a movie to suit your (and your friends' and family's) tastes. Photo via Instagram / slabcinema

25 bucket list activities to do in San Antonio before summer ends
Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit

Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit
Schlitterbahn Waterpark New Braunfels 400 N. Liberty Ave., New Braunfels, (830) 625-2351, schlitterbahn.com Perhaps Central Texas’ favorite summer destination, this Schlitterbahn outpost pretty much gives you four water parks in one. This park is located on the Comal River, using the space for tube chutes, rides, tube slides and pools using the spring-fed river water. That means the water is always a cool 72 degrees! There’s plenty of ways to cool down and have fun, so make it a point to explore it all! Photo via Instagram / bahnnewbraunfels

22 water parks in driving distance of San Antonio that are perfect for summer fun
The St. Anthony, A Luxury Collection Hotel 300 E. Travis St., (210) 227-4392, marriott.com Check into this posh downtown hotel and treat yourself to a visit to the rooftop infinity pool. In addition to gorgeous views of downtown, you have a front-row seat to Rudy Herrera’s vibrant mural The Last Parade. Photo via Instagram / thestanthonyhotel

20 gorgeous San Antonio hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into

Trending

Rumors and speculation circle around San Antonio Spurs' NBA draft picks

By Tommy Escobar

Rumors and speculation circle around San Antonio Spurs' NBA draft picks

Comedian and SNL alum John Mulaney to perform at San Antonio's AT&T Center this fall

By Michael Karlis

Comic John Mulaney this week added 30 dates, including San Antonio, to his fall tour.

Free film series at Mission Marquee Plaza to feature hit '90s flick Men in Black on Thursday

By Caroline Wolff

The film screening will begin 15 minutes after dusk.

Joan Jett rips SeaWorld breeding program on behalf of PETA at parks' annual shareholder meeting

By Alex Galbraith, Orlando Weekly

Joan Jett rips SeaWorld breeding program on behalf of PETA at parks' annual shareholder meeting

Also in Arts

Rumors and speculation circle around San Antonio Spurs' NBA draft picks

By Tommy Escobar

Rumors and speculation circle around San Antonio Spurs' NBA draft picks

Joan Jett rips SeaWorld breeding program on behalf of PETA at parks' annual shareholder meeting

By Alex Galbraith, Orlando Weekly

Joan Jett rips SeaWorld breeding program on behalf of PETA at parks' annual shareholder meeting

San Antonio Parks and Rec opening four additional public pools next week

By Michael Karlis

A total of twelve city pools will be open starting June 13. Admission is free of charge.

Ahead of his San Antonio shows, comedian Tommy Davidson says laughter 'keeps us going'

By Kiko Martinez

Comedian Tommy Davidson will perform June 10-12 at Laugh Out Loud Comedy club.
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us