Pride San Antonio unveils official events for this year's Pride Week

Julian Ledezma Revelers at a previous Pride Month celebration show off their true colors.

Pride San Antonio is scheduling a diverse roster of events to celebrate Pride Month in San Antonio.

“Pride Week San Antonio is a gathering of the equality-minded San Antonio metropolitan community to celebrate and promote hope and awareness of equality and diversity through a cavalcade of events designed to recognize, accept, and celebrate the differences and contributions of the LGBTQIA community,” the group said in a press release.

“Pride Week San Antonio represents the embodiment of ideologies of trailblazers such as Harvey Milk’s aspirations of ‘hope’ and Audre Lorde’s pleas to ‘celebrate diversity.’ Pride Week San Antonio also reflects the words of local activist Carlos Vela, to ‘facilitate the needs of individuals so that individuals can facilitate the needs of a community,’” the message continued.

Following is a list of official Pride San Antonio events for 2022.

Friday, June 1 — Night Out at the Zoo, Official Pride Week Opening Party

The 2nd Annual Night Out At The Zoo is a family-friendly event for guests of all ages to enjoy a supportive environment celebrating the kick-off of Pride San Antonio’s salute to the LGBTQ community. The event includes entertainment, community resources, a fashion show, animal encounters, unique vendors, live music, a dance party and more. $15, 6-10 p.m. San Antonio Zoo, 3903 N. St. Mary’s St. Tickets can be purchased at this link.

Saturday, June 18 — San Antonio Public Library Virtual Event — Queer Crafternoon

The San Antonio Public library is hosting an online space for people to listen to stories as they explore their creativity. Come and play with pastels, knit with nonchalance, delight in doodling. In fact, as long as it gets your creativity flowing, whether it’s sewing or Sudoku, feel free to join in. While everyone is welcome, this program is designed to be a safe space for members of the queer community.

2 -3 p.m. Registration is required. Sign up at this link.

Saturday, June 18 — Woodlawn Pointe presents Chad Michaels, winner RuPaul Drag All Stars

Woodlawn Pointe will present Chad Michaels, winner of RuPaul Drag All Stars, in a night of all star illusions celebrating Pride 2022. VIP, general seating and meet-and-greet options are available. $20-$25, 8 p.m. Woodlawn Pointe, 702 Donaldson Ave. Tickets available at this link.

Saturday, June 18 — Pride Night with the San Antonio Football Club

The community is invited to come out and join the San Antonio FC for Pride Night. The team will face off against the Oakland Roots. $16-$26, 8 p.m., Toyota Field, 5106 David Edwards Drive. Purchase tickets and packages at this link.

Sunday, June 19 — Pride Interfaith Service

Spirituality has long been an important a part of the LGBTQ+ people’s lives. This special Pride service is a celebration of love, faith and inclusion. 11 a.m. New Living Spiritual Center at Woodlawn Pointe, 702 Donaldson Avenue.

Friday, June 24 — Pride on the Green

Tee off at this official Pride Week event. Entry fees are $125 per golfer or $500 for a foursome. The packages include a round of golf, golf cart, on-hole contests, a commemorative Pride on the Green shirt, lunch and a donation to Pride San Antonio. $125-$500, 8 a.m.-noon, Cedar Creek Golf Course, 8250 Vista Colina. Register at this link.

Friday, June 24 — Grand Marshal Meet & Greet

An evening celebration giving the community an opportunity to meet some of this year’s Pride VIPs, including Angel Bonilla, Liz Garcia, Stephanie Bennett and Pride Parade Grand Marshal County Court 13 Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez. 6:30-9 p.m., Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham St.

Saturday, June 25 — Pride Bigger than Texas Festival

The festival will feature booths sponsored by local LGBTQ+ businesses and organizations, along with food, drinks, and entertainment. $10 (12 and up) or fee (11 and under), 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Crockett Park, 1300 N Main Ave.

Saturday, June 25 — Pride Bigger than Texas Parade

The parade steps off at 9 p.m. at 1812 N. Main Ave. and continues south to Lexington Avenue where it ends. This year's Grand Marshal is County Court 13 Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez. After the parade, the community is invited to the Pride on the Strip Block Party at the corner of N. Main and E. Evergreen streets. Free, 1812 N. Main Ave.

Sunday, June 26 — Pride Day at Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Six Flags Fiesta Texas is teaming up with Pride San Antonio for this grand finale to a week-long celebration of Pride in San Antonio. For each ticket, $5 benefits Pride San Antonio. Aside from all the usual attractions and rides there will be a Pride Stage, a dance party featuring the Perry Twins, cocktails and treats and a selection of Six Flags Pride gear. $34.99, 10:39 a.m.-9 p.m. Six Flags, 17000 Interstate 10 West. Tickets available at this link.