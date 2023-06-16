VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Pride Week San Antonio is back with prismatic parties held across San Antonio

Pride Month kicks into high gear with a week of celebrations from June 16-24.

By on Fri, Jun 16, 2023 at 2:22 pm

The LGBTQ+ community will be seen and heard throughout San Antonio this week.
Julian P. Ledezma
The LGBTQ+ community will be seen and heard throughout San Antonio this week.
The midway point of Pride Month may have just passed, but festivities for the Alamo City’s LGBTQ+ community are just getting started.

Starting today, Pride San Antonio is celebrating Pride Week with a number of events taking place throughout the city from June 16-24. The weeklong festivities will be held in collaboration with organizations such as the San Antonio Zoo, Six Flags Fiesta Texas and Woodlawn Pointe, among others.

The week will kick off tonight with the third annual Night Out at the Zoo, an event for guests of all ages which will showcase live music and even the Spurs Coyote ($15-$20, 6-10 p.m. Friday June 16, San Antonio Zoo,3903 North Saint Mary's St., sazoo.org).

On Saturday, Woodlawn Pointe is hosting Pride at the Pointe, which will feature food, entertainment and an open house in addition to a civil rights presentation by the United States Attorney General's office (Free, 12-5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, Woodlawn Pointe-A Center for Community,  702 Donaldson Ave., facebook.com/woodlawnpointe).

Theme park-lovers can have fun late into the night at Fiesta Texas' Pride at the Park on Saturday June 17 and 24.  The after hours Pride celebration will be held at Fiesta Texas’ Hurricane Harbor water park, making a perfect way to cool off in the Texas heat  ($19.99-$39.99, 7 p.m.-midnight Saturday, June 17 and 24, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, 17000 IH-10 West, sixflags.com/fiestatexas).

The week’s festivities will culminate with the annual Pride Bigger Than Texas festival and parade on June 24 at Crockett Park. The 20th anniversary of the event will include fan favorite festivities like the Krystal Kelly Running of the Queens High Heel Race and the ninth annual Mass Wedding Ceremony ($12-$15, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Crockett Park, 1300 N. Main Ave., pridesanantonio.org).

Pride Week will also feature additional events across the Alamo City. More information is available at Pride Week San Antonio's website.

