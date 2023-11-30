Priscilla Presley to discuss her life with Elvis, more during San Antonio appearance

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Empire Theatre
After her marriage to Elvis, Priscilla Presley went on to success as a TV personality, actress and businesswoman.
Priscilla Presley, the former wife of the King of Rock 'n' Roll, brings her touring show to San Antonio as Sofia Coppola's critically acclaimed film Priscilla
introduces a new generation to the complicated relationship between Elvis and his then-teen bride.
The movie is based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me
, and it's a sure bet the businesswoman and actress will end up dishing on plenty of details surrounding the book and film. Some of the most fascinating of those will probably center on how she moved beyond an often-stifling six-year marriage with one of the planet's most famous figures to find success on her own terms.
Past iterations of the show have included a Q&A session with an interviewer followed by Priscilla Presley responding to inquiries from audience members.
We'll be disappointed if someone doesn't ask what it was like to have Michael Jackson as a son-in-law. After all, the late Lisa Marie Presley — the sole child from Priscilla Presley's marriage to Elvis — was hitched to the Prince of Pop for two years.
$49 and up, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed