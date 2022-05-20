Public Theater of San Antonio postpones production of She Loves Me due to COVID cases

click to enlarge
Mia Isabella Photography
From left: She Loves Me cast members Lauren Esquivel, Rick Sanchez, Paige Berry and Grant Bryan.
The Public Theater of San Antonio's production of She Loves Me
, slated to open this Friday, has been postponed by COVID-19 cases in the production, officials said.
The theater announced shortly before opening night that positive cases among staff and production members prevented the play from proceeding as planned.
New dates for the show will be announced next week.
