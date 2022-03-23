Public Theater of San Antonio resumes its 2021-2022 season with 35MM: A Musical Exhibition

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Public Theater
35MM was created by Ryan Scott Oliver.
In 35MM: A Musical Exhibition
, creator Ryan Scott Oliver weaves together visual and musical arts to form a cohesive theatrical experience that aims to guide audiences through an emotional journey that stimulates the senses.
Photographs are paired with pop and rock sounds to tell 15 snapshot stories, ranging from the tales of tragic star-crossed lovers to evil high school antics.
Oliver's multimedia exploration of the arts has left an indelible mark on audiences across the globe since its 2010 debut.
San Antonio's Public Theater debuts its production of 35MM
on Friday, with shows running through April 16.
$15-45, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday March 25-April 16 (additional showtimes available online), The Public Theater of San Antonio, 800 W. Ashby Place, (210) 733-7258, thepublicsa.org.
