Public Theater of San Antonio resumes its 2021-2022 season with 35MM: A Musical Exhibition

click to enlarge Courtesy of Public Theater 35MM was created by Ryan Scott Oliver.

In, creator Ryan Scott Oliver weaves together visual and musical arts to form a cohesive theatrical experience that aims to guide audiences through an emotional journey that stimulates the senses.Photographs are paired with pop and rock sounds to tell 15 snapshot stories, ranging from the tales of tragic star-crossed lovers to evil high school antics.Oliver's multimedia exploration of the arts has left an indelible mark on audiences across the globe since its 2010 debut.San Antonio's Public Theater debuts its production ofon Friday, with shows running through April 16.