Public Theater of San Antonio's latest production captures the congenial chaos of Thanksgiving

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Public Theater of San Antonio A Beautiful Day In November documents the Thanksgiving antics of the Wembly family.

Many of us are familiar with the disarray of Thanksgiving Day: the bickering, the in-laws, the clamoring in the kitchen to make sure the turkey doesn't get overcooked and — somehow, through it all — the enduring sense of togetherness.documents this companionable chaos in the form of a comedy following the antics of the Wembly family.The miles-long title isn't the only offbeat thing about this production. Despite its seemingly mundane premise, the show is characterized by avant-garde elements, like a commentators' booth where two announcers call the Wembly Thanksgiving dinner as if it were a sporting event.has been praised for its original, subversive and authentic portrayal of the family dynamics often associated with one of America's most dreaded — yet cherished — holidays.