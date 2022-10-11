Public Theater of San Antonio's latest production captures the congenial chaos of Thanksgiving

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Public Theater of San Antonio
A Beautiful Day In November documents the Thanksgiving antics of the Wembly family.
Many of us are familiar with the disarray of Thanksgiving Day: the bickering, the in-laws, the clamoring in the kitchen to make sure the turkey doesn't get overcooked and — somehow, through it all — the enduring sense of togetherness.
A Beautiful Day In November on the Banks of the Greatest of the Great Lakes
documents this companionable chaos in the form of a comedy following the antics of the Wembly family.
The miles-long title isn't the only offbeat thing about this production. Despite its seemingly mundane premise, the show is characterized by avant-garde elements, like a commentators' booth where two announcers call the Wembly Thanksgiving dinner as if it were a sporting event.
A Beautiful Day In November
has been praised for its original, subversive and authentic portrayal of the family dynamics often associated with one of America's most dreaded — yet cherished — holidays.
$15-$45, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday Oct. 14-Nov. 6, The Public Theater of San Antonio, 800 W. Ashby Place, (210) 733-7258, thepublicsa.org.
