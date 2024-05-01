Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Public tours of San Antonio's Tower Life Building available for limited time

The tours are being offered before the distinctive downtown structure undergoes a multi-million-dollar makeover.

By on Wed, May 1, 2024 at 12:23 pm

San Antonio's 31-floor Tower Life will undergo renovations this summer.
Wikimedia Commons / On^ste82
San Antonio's 31-floor Tower Life will undergo renovations this summer.
Ever wonder what the inside of San Antonio’s iconic Tower Life Building looks like?

If so, Amigo Walking Tours is offering a chance to do just that before the 1929 neo-gothic landmark undergoes a multi-million dollar renovation this summer. The distinctive eight-sided office building was the tallest structure in San Antonio until the Tower of the Americas was finished in 1968.

For $40 a person, guests will be able to explore the Tower Life Building's lobby, catch a glimpse from its 28th-floor observation deck and even see its mysterious tunnel under South St. Mary’s Street, according to details shared by the tour company.

The walkthrough isn’t just about the building's architectural features, however. Visitors also will learn about the “pre-Depression glory days of San Antonio in the 1920s, triumphs during the post-Depression era and daily life downtown during WWII and the Cold War," according to promotional materials.

The tours run through May 15, and tickets are available on Amigo Walking Tours' website. Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

McCombs Enterprises bought the 95-year-old property in 2022 and plans to convert the existing office space into 244 apartment units.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

May 1, 2024

Support Us