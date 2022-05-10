Raunchy comic Big Jay Oakerson comes to San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club May 12-14

click to enlarge Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club Oakerson will be at LOL Comedy Club from Thursday through Saturday.

Big Jay Oakerson has appeared at Gathering of the Juggalos, the annual Woodstock for fans of the hip-hop duo Insane Clown Posse.But before you judge him for that, know that festivals appear to be part of his regular circuit. He's also performed at Bonnaroo and's Oddball Festival.Beyond those appearances, Oakerson has made the rounds of NYC comedy clubs, snagged a Comedy Central special and appeared on TV shows ranging fromtoTV may not allow Oakerson to do his full thing, which is pretty rock 'n' roll and pretty raunchy.Ladies, looking for advice on how to handle a well-endowed gentleman caller? Big Jay Oakerson's your man.He's also one of the hosts of the podcast, sometimes described as "the most offensive podcast on Earth." Who could have guessed with that title?