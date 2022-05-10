Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Raunchy comic Big Jay Oakerson comes to San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club May 12-14

Oakerson's various live appearances include the Insane Clown Posse's Gathering of the Juggalos.

By on Tue, May 10, 2022 at 11:00 am

click to enlarge Oakerson will be at LOL Comedy Club from Thursday through Saturday. - COURTESY OF LOL COMEDY CLUB
Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club
Oakerson will be at LOL Comedy Club from Thursday through Saturday.
Big Jay Oakerson has appeared at Gathering of the Juggalos, the annual Woodstock for fans of the hip-hop duo Insane Clown Posse.

But before you judge him for that, know that festivals appear to be part of his regular circuit. He's also performed at Bonnaroo and Funny Or Die's Oddball Festival.

Beyond those appearances, Oakerson has made the rounds of NYC comedy clubs, snagged a Comedy Central special and appeared on TV shows ranging from Late Night with Jimmy Fallon to Inside Amy Schumer.

TV may not allow Oakerson to do his full thing, which is pretty rock 'n' roll and pretty raunchy.

Ladies, looking for advice on how to handle a well-endowed gentleman caller? Big Jay Oakerson's your man.

He's also one of the hosts of the podcast Legion of Skanks, sometimes described as "the most offensive podcast on Earth." Who could have guessed with that title?

$64-$128, 8 p.m. Thursday, May 12, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, May 13, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.

