Raza Cósmica film festival brings slate of Latinx and international sci fi to San Antonio

The three-day film festival will be held at venues across the city Oct. 12-14.

By on Tue, Oct 10, 2023 at 11:00 am

click to enlarge Matheus Farias and Enock Carvalho's short film "Unliveable" will be screened at JumpStart Performance Co. on Saturday. - Courtesy Photo / Raza Cósmica
Courtesy Photo / Raza Cósmica
Matheus Farias and Enock Carvalho's short film "Unliveable" will be screened at JumpStart Performance Co. on Saturday.
On a weekend during which a ring-of-fire eclipse will transform the skies over San Antonio, MonteVideo is bringing timely programming on the ground with its third annual Raza Cósmica: A Constellation of Sci-Fi Cinema.

The film festival highlights Latinx and international filmmakers at locations across San Antonio.

MonteVideo, an organization founded by filmmaker and Current contributor Manuel Solis that highlights Latinx-themed indie films, will kick off the series at Slab Cinema's Arthouse space on Thursday with a two-part event — a live recording of Joaquin Muerte's paranormal podcast Xicanx Versus Aliens followed by a screening of four out-of-this-world shorts from dynamic filmmakers.

On Friday, MonteVideo brings the reality-blurring, Laredo-set 2023 film Hummingbirds to downtown's Central Library with one of the filmmakers in attendance.

Finally, the fest concludes with three cosmic screenings on Saturday — the "Excursions in Afrofuturism" set of six shorts at 4 p.m., the "Above the Clouds" five-short set at 6 p.m., and the Texas premiere of the 2021 Peruvian film Tiempos Futuros, set in a dystopian parched city, at 8 p.m. All three will take place at JumpStart Performance Co. on the West Side.

Eclipse glasses optional.

Free (tickets required), 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 and 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, Various Locations, montevideo210.org.

