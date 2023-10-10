Raza Cósmica film festival brings slate of Latinx and international sci fi to San Antonio

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Raza Cósmica Matheus Farias and Enock Carvalho's short film "Unliveable" will be screened at JumpStart Performance Co. on Saturday.

On a weekend during which a ring-of-fire eclipse will transform the skies over San Antonio, MonteVideo is bringing timely programming on the ground with its third annual Raza Cósmica: A Constellation of Sci-Fi Cinema.The film festival highlights Latinx and international filmmakers at locations across San Antonio.MonteVideo, an organization founded by filmmaker andcontributor Manuel Solis that highlights Latinx-themed indie films, will kick off the series at Slab Cinema's Arthouse space on Thursday with a two-part event — a live recording of Joaquin Muerte's paranormal podcastfollowed by a screening of four out-of-this-world shorts from dynamic filmmakers.On Friday, MonteVideo brings the reality-blurring, Laredo-set 2023 filmto downtown's Central Library with one of the filmmakers in attendance.Finally, the fest concludes with three cosmic screenings on Saturday — the "Excursions in Afrofuturism" set of six shorts at 4 p.m., the "Above the Clouds" five-short set at 6 p.m., and the Texas premiere of the 2021 Peruvian film, set in a dystopian parched city, at 8 p.m. All three will take place at JumpStart Performance Co. on the West Side.Eclipse glasses optional.