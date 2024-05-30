SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Reading of Kiss of the Spider Woman coming to the Tobin Center this Monday

The performance is part of a series in which the audience witnesses dry runs of seminal works with actors reading directly from scripts and stage direction given out loud.

By on Thu, May 30, 2024 at 8:05 am

click to enlarge 100A Theater Productions presents Industry Night Readings at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. - Facebook / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Facebook / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100A Theater Productions presents Industry Night Readings at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.
100A Theater Productions, a new live theater project at the Tobin Center, presents a series of recitations called Industry Night Readings, which invite the audience to witness dry runs of seminal works with actors reading directly from scripts and stage direction given out loud.

The latest offering, which will take place Monday, June 3, is Kiss of the Spider Woman (El beso de la mujer araña), based on a 1976 novel by Argentine author Manuel Puig.

The story is told mostly through dialogues between a poor, middle-aged gay man (Molina) and a young, upper-class socialist revolutionary (Valentín) sharing the same jail cell. The two clash at first but eventually forge an unlikely friendship that becomes sexual.

Adapted into a film in 1985, the novel itself is revolutionary in that the characters are written with tenderness and depth that transcend stereotypes. Kiss of the Spider Woman is both a hallucinatory fever dream-like work of magical realism and a poignant denunciation of political and sexual repression.

Tickets $13.50-$15, 7 p.m., Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

