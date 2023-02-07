Reigning Drag Race queen Willow Pill finally arrives at San Antonio's Bonham Exchange this week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Rey Lopez Entertainment Willow Pill was originally scheduled to appear in San Antonio last summer.

"You never get a second chance to make a first impression" is a cautionary quote most often attributed to American vaudevillian Will Rogers. Enigmatic drag performer Willow Pill gave that dusty old adage a run for its money during her debut on the 14th season ofConjuring a classic blond bimbo, she entered the "werk room" in criminally tacky platform flip-flops and a skimpy white top bedazzled with the word "Angle" accented by wings and a halo. Asentrance looks go, the ensemble came across as a fashion typo and led other contestants to discredit Willow Pill as serious competition. But during that same episode's "Charisma, Nerve & Talent Show," she quickly won over RuPaul and many others with "Self Care in Quarantine" — a conceptual performance that involved her drinking wine, eating meatballs and throwing a toaster into a bubble bath before slipping into it herself.Raised in Denver and based in Chicago, Willow Pill suffers from cystinosis — a rare genetic disease that claimed her sister's life mere months after filming wrapped. Nodding with her name to the 20-plus pills she takes daily to live with the condition, she channels the darkness in her life into character-driven drag with a distinct sense of storytelling.Shining examples of her madcap creativity took shape in runway presentations entailing a dollhouse worn as a head ornament with "Help" scrawled on the back in fake blood; a Muppet-like costume with polka-dot horns and elongated arms inspired by a childhood "monster under the bed"; and a frilly red-and-white frock based on bleeding tooth fungus mushrooms.Identifying as trans femme since March of last year, she took things wildly over the top for the Season 14 finale, rocking an elaborate creation outfitted with three additional heads modeled in her likeness, performing the bitchy original track "I Hate People" and eventually snatching the crown along with a hefty cash prize of $150,000.Still reigning as America's Next Drag Superstar while a new crop of queens competes on Season 15, Willow Pill touches down in San Antonio for two makeup shows — originally scheduled for last summer — presented by Rey Lopez Entertainment and hosted by lovable camp queen Tencha la Jefa.