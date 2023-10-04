Report: San Antonio Spurs' fancy La Cantera club will cost $8,600 to join for first year

Those looking to join The Spurs Club must pay $3,800 upfront, followed by $400 monthly, according to a post on social media platform X by KENS-TV sports reporter Jeffrey Garcia. In other words, a fan's first year of membership would wind up running $8,600.
The Spurs unveiled details of the new club in late August. In that announcement, the team trumpeted bougie amenities including "multiple bars, fine dining, lounge and personal workspaces," all with private elevator access and exclusive views of the team's practice courts, as reported by the Current.
For those wondering how much the new Spurs Club at La Cantera will cost... will be $400/month for individuals after a $3800.00 initiation fee upfront #porvida #nba #sanantonio #gospursgo— JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) October 3, 2023
The club is located inside the state-of-the-art Victory Capital Performance Center, which landed $1.5 million in grants from Bexar County and also is eligible for up to $17 million in city tax rebates, according to the San Antonio Report.
Responding to Garcia's post, some Spurs fans said they feel sidelined by their hometown team.
"So [it's] only for rich people who only know Wemby," commented X user @duranduran003. "...cool"
"$4k up front," wrote user @rob_monsy23. "Talk about weeding people out."
Garcia's revelation about the The Spurs Club's admission price comes as the franchise appears poised to bank on the star power of No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama.
Tickets to the Silver and Black's Oct. 25 home opener against the Dallas Mavericks are among the most expensive in the league. What's more, the Spurs are projected to be among the top revenue-generating NBA teams this season, according to one recent study.
