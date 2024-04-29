Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Report shows dating aid Tinder is the app most users want to delete

Psychologists warn that Tinder’s reliance on swiping based on appearances could lower some users’ self-esteem.

By on Mon, Apr 29, 2024 at 2:40 pm

Folks are tired of Tinder, new data shows. - Unsplash / Nik
Unsplash / Nik
Folks are tired of Tinder, new data shows.
In news that may not surprise those active in the dating scene, a new study found that Tinder is the mobile app users most want to delete.

Online privacy company TorGuard analyzed more than 40 popular U.S. apps and isolated how many times users did Google searches for "how to delete [my] ___ account" or similar phrases. Researchers then compared those numbers to the size of each app's user base to see which had the highest ratio of haters.

Turns out, Tinder is the app most targeted for deletion, with 1 in 43 users searching monthly for ways to drop it from their device.

Tinder’s reliance on swiping based on appearances could harm some users’ self-esteem, experts from the American Psychological Association have said. Additionally, many users find conversations made via the app artificial and strained, according TorGuard analysts.

Telegram, the encrypted messaging app, was second on the list with 1 in 69 users looking to remove the program. Snapchat landed at No. 3 with 1 in 76 of its users wanting to wash their hands of the app.

