Report: UTSA coach Jeff Traylor interviews for top job at University of Houston

UTSA's Jeff Traylor (left) is reportedly talking to the University of Houston about a job.
UTSA Roadrunners head football coach Jeff Traylor has interviewed at least twice for the top job at the University of Houston, a source familiar with the matter told the Express-News
Traylor — who led UTSA to an 8-4 winning record during the school's first season in the more competitive American Athletic Conference — is a “top target” for the job, the daily wrote
in a separate report earlier this week.
Although Traylor hasn't publicly confirmed whether he's interviewing for the position, word of him being courted by another school shouldn't come as a surprise.
Earlier this month, Traylor told reporters he interviewed for the head coaching job at Texas A&M. However, following his visit to College Station, he reiterated to San Antonio Sports Star radio
that he's committed to UTSA.
“My objective is to take care of my players and only my players. My wife and I love it here,” Traylor said during the radio appearance. “We want to stay here. We’ve got to do things here. We are still behind in a lot of areas that my president, my AD and our boosters are working like heck to get caught up. The good is, when people are out there discussing hiring you, for some reason your own place seems to get moving a little faster. So, this is a win-win for everyone.”
During his three years as UTSA’s head coach, Traylor has led the team to two consecutive Conference USA Championships, which came in 2021 and 2022. He's coached the team for four consecutive college bowl game appearances.
Roadrunners fans will learn at 11 a.m. Dec. 3 which bowl game the team will play in this year.
