BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Reported XFL and USFL merger may not save springtime football, San Antonio expert says

The XFL, which includes the San Antonio Brahmas, lost $60 million this past season, according to league owner Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

By on Wed, Sep 27, 2023 at 3:57 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge XFL League owners Dany Garcia (left) and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson (right) award the championship trophy to the Arlington Renegades at the Alamodome on May 13. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
XFL League owners Dany Garcia (left) and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson (right) award the championship trophy to the Arlington Renegades at the Alamodome on May 13.
The XFL and USFL leagues are in advanced merger talks, Axios reports — a transaction that could keep semi-pro springtime football, including the San Antonio Brahmas, alive in the short term.

Even so, such a marriage may do little but prolong the inevitable demise of both leagues, one local expert said.

"My point of view is that I don't see the XFL lasting very long," Ricard Jensen, a senior sports marketing lecturer at the University of Texas San Antonio, told the Current earlier this summer. "The only thing that might work is for there to be some type of merger with the USFL. But, even then, it would be tough for that new league to go ahead and make it."

The XFL and USFL are hoping to complete their nuptials prior to the start of their 2024 seasons, with an agreement possibly finalized later this week, Axios reports, citing three sources familiar with the talks.

Word of a possible merger comes months after XFL's owner, Hollwood actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, told Forbes that despite the league's $60 million loss last season, he's in it for the long haul.

"This is not just an endeavor that's going to fill up a portfolio, and one day we flip it, and we're out," Johnson said in June. "This is legacy. This is the long game."

Both the XFL and USFL reported meager game attendance. The XFL's championship game hosted at San Antonio's Alamodome drew just 22,754 fans, and only 1.4 million watched on TV.  In contrast, UTSA Football's home games last season drew an average of 28,917 fans, while 113.06 million tuned in for Super Bowl LVII.

There's a chance the merged leagues would focus on large markets without an NFL team, meaning San Antonio's Brahmas could survive the transition. However, Jensen says that it's not the markets that are the issue but the talent semi-pro sports leagues are able to put on the field.

"The challenge facing leagues like the XFL and USFL is that we live in a country that's used to having professional sports leagues with the best athletes in the world," Jensen said. "Despite what leagues like the XFL says, if their rosters are full of people that we haven't heard of, they're clearly not NFL quality, or maybe they're washed-up NFL players, people just aren't going to be lining up to cheer for that."

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Online controversy erupts after 19-year-old Wemby spotted in San Antonio bars

By Michael Karlis

Victor Wembanyama, 19, sports a black cowboy hat in a video that purports to show him at Southtown 101 and the Roo Pub over the weekend.

Study: San Antonio Spurs will be among NBA's highest-grossing teams this season

By Michael Karlis

The arrival of Victor Wembanyama is driving interest — and revenue — for the Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili buys pro table tennis team

By Michael Karlis

Manu Ginobili's purchase of Major League Table Tennis' Florida Crocs is his latest investment since retiring in 2018.

Dill Dinkers to open 20 indoor pickleball facilities in San Antonio

By Brandon Rodriguez

Dill Dinkers pickleball clubs typically have six to 12 individual courts.

Also in Arts

Montopolis pairs live music with silent horror film L'Inferno at Slab Cinema Arthouse this weekend

By Colin Houston

Montopolis will provide live music accompaniment to a screening of L'Inferno.

Northwest San Antonio carwash to transform into haunted house for Halloween

By Brandon Rodriguez

A clown and a chainsaw-wielding pig scare patrons as they go through the the Super Sudz Car Wash haunted tunnel.

San Antonio Philharmonic planning more free holiday performances to expand its audience

By Sanford Nowlin

The San Antonio Philharmonic performs at First Baptist Church.

Deco Ballroom celebrates the start of spooky season with Edgar Allan Poe-themed Raven's Ball

By Amber Esparza

"Mother of Ravens" Lita Deadly is one of the night's featured performers.
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us