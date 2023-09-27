Reported XFL and USFL merger may not save springtime football, San Antonio expert says

Even so, such a marriage may do little but prolong the inevitable demise of both leagues, one local expert said.
"My point of view is that I don't see the XFL lasting very long," Ricard Jensen, a senior sports marketing lecturer at the University of Texas San Antonio, told the Current earlier this summer. "The only thing that might work is for there to be some type of merger with the USFL. But, even then, it would be tough for that new league to go ahead and make it."
"This is not just an endeavor that's going to fill up a portfolio, and one day we flip it, and we're out," Johnson said in June. "This is legacy. This is the long game."
Both the XFL and USFL reported meager game attendance. The XFL's championship game hosted at San Antonio's Alamodome drew just 22,754 fans, and only 1.4 million watched on TV. In contrast, UTSA Football's home games last season drew an average of 28,917 fans, while 113.06 million tuned in for Super Bowl LVII.
There's a chance the merged leagues would focus on large markets without an NFL team, meaning San Antonio's Brahmas could survive the transition. However, Jensen says that it's not the markets that are the issue but the talent semi-pro sports leagues are able to put on the field.
"The challenge facing leagues like the XFL and USFL is that we live in a country that's used to having professional sports leagues with the best athletes in the world," Jensen said. "Despite what leagues like the XFL says, if their rosters are full of people that we haven't heard of, they're clearly not NFL quality, or maybe they're washed-up NFL players, people just aren't going to be lining up to cheer for that."
