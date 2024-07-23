WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Rey Lopez throwing birthday bash Thursday at San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Lopez is flying in superstars spanning all 16 seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race and even foreign franchises of the show.

By on Tue, Jul 23, 2024 at 12:27 pm

click to enlarge Duck-walking diva Anetra is among the performers scheduled to grace the Bonham's stage Thursday. - Julián P. Ledezma
Julián P. Ledezma
Duck-walking diva Anetra is among the performers scheduled to grace the Bonham's stage Thursday.
You’d never guess it from his baby face and boyish demeanor, but local LGBTQ+ nightlife innovator Rey Lopez is turning 49 years young this month.

To celebrate the occasion, Lopez is flying in a slick sextet of superstars spanning all 16 seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race and even foreign franchises of the show. Aptly, Lopez’s motley crew represents all corners of the drag spectrum — from pageantry to high-octane glamor to avant-garde theatrics.

Encompassing two electrifying showcases with a brief intermission for powder-room visits and cocktail refills, his Thursday night bash packs in performances by atomic blonde Kylie Sonique Love (Season 2, winner of All Stars Season 6); nipped-and-tucked fashionista Detox (Season 5, All Stars Season 2); duck-walking diva Anetra (Season 15, pictured); amusingly named oddball Amanda Tori Meating (Season 16); self-described “transformista” Christian Peralta (winner of Drag Race Mexico Season 1); and Australian comedy queen Hannah Conda (Drag Race Down Under Season 2, UK vs. the World Season 2).

As with any Rey Lopez Entertainment showcase, his simply titled #RLE49 features support from his roster of top-notch local drag entertainers — Nilaya Milan Matthews, Kylie Gorgeous Dlux and Best of San Antonio winner Hunsen Abequeer among them— who will warm up the stage as part of a fast-paced opening megamix.

Although Lopez was tight-lipped about any other birthday surprises, we’re secretly hoping to see his shit-talking, snaggletoothed emcee Tencha la Jefe jump out of a cake.

$50, 10:30 p.m, and midnight, Bonham Exchange, (210) 224-9219, facebook.com/reylopezentertainment.

