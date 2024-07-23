Rey Lopez throwing birthday bash Thursday at San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

click to enlarge
Julián P. Ledezma
Duck-walking diva Anetra is among the performers scheduled to grace the Bonham's stage Thursday.
You’d never guess it from his baby face and boyish demeanor, but local LGBTQ+ nightlife innovator Rey Lopez is turning 49 years young this month.
To celebrate the occasion, Lopez is flying in a slick sextet of superstars spanning all 16 seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race
and even foreign franchises of the show. Aptly, Lopez’s motley crew represents all corners of the drag spectrum — from pageantry to high-octane glamor to avant-garde theatrics.
Encompassing two electrifying showcases with a brief intermission for powder-room visits and cocktail refills, his Thursday night bash packs in performances by atomic blonde Kylie Sonique Love (Season 2, winner of All Stars
Season 6); nipped-and-tucked fashionista Detox (Season 5, All Stars
Season 2); duck-walking diva Anetra (Season 15, pictured); amusingly named oddball Amanda Tori Meating (Season 16); self-described “transformista” Christian Peralta (winner of Drag Race Mexico
Season 1); and Australian comedy queen Hannah Conda (Drag Race Down Under
Season 2, UK vs. the World
Season 2).
As with any Rey Lopez Entertainment showcase, his simply titled #RLE49 features support from his roster of top-notch local drag entertainers — Nilaya Milan Matthews, Kylie Gorgeous Dlux and Best of San Antonio winner Hunsen Abequeer among them— who will warm up the stage as part of a fast-paced opening megamix.
Although Lopez was tight-lipped about any other birthday surprises, we’re secretly hoping to see his shit-talking, snaggletoothed emcee Tencha la Jefe jump out of a cake.
$50, 10:30 p.m, and midnight, Bonham Exchange, (210) 224-9219, facebook.com/reylopezentertainment.
