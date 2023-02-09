Rey Vargas faces O'Shaquie Foster in title fight at San Antonio's Alamodome Saturday

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Alamodome Vargas and Foster will face off for the WBC Super Featherweight Championship title.

How good is Rey Vargas, really?The undefeated, sleek Mexican Featherweight and Super Bantamweight champ moves up in weight to try to earn his third belt in as many weight classes, joining the Julio César Chávez, Erik Morales and Marco Antonio Barrera club. Possessing an excellent jab, height and reach advantage, Vargas can box but also punch, as his 36-0 (with 22 KOs) record indicates.He can go down but always gets up, and he seems to be a magnet for headbutts that cut him in virtually every fight. Yet he always survives and takes care of business, even though he hasn't knocked anyone out since 2016.O'Shaquie Foster (Orange, Texas, 19-2, with 11 KOs) boasts a nine-fight winning streak and likes to switch stances and counterpunch effectively, so we're likely in for a history-making bloodbath — if Foster corners him.Not enough for you? Here's a significant added attraction: SA's own, always-tough, former WBA Super Lightweight champion Mario Barrios (26-2, 17 KOs) is returning home to face Puerto Rican Jovanie Santiago (14-2-1, 10 KOs), in a do-or-die bout for a pair of fighters coming from two straight defeats.