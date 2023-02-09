Rey Vargas faces O'Shaquie Foster in title fight at San Antonio's Alamodome Saturday

SA's own former WBA Super Lightweight champion Mario Barrios also is returning home to face Puerto Rican Jovanie Santiago.

By on Thu, Feb 9, 2023 at 8:30 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Vargas and Foster will face off for the WBC Super Featherweight Championship title. - Courtesy Photo / Alamodome
Courtesy Photo / Alamodome
Vargas and Foster will face off for the WBC Super Featherweight Championship title.
How good is Rey Vargas, really?

The undefeated, sleek Mexican Featherweight and Super Bantamweight champ moves up in weight to try to earn his third belt in as many weight classes, joining the Julio César Chávez, Erik Morales and Marco Antonio Barrera club. Possessing an excellent jab, height and reach advantage, Vargas can box but also punch, as his 36-0 (with 22 KOs) record indicates.

He can go down but always gets up, and he seems to be a magnet for headbutts that cut him in virtually every fight. Yet he always survives and takes care of business, even though he hasn't knocked anyone out since 2016.

O'Shaquie Foster (Orange, Texas, 19-2, with 11 KOs) boasts a nine-fight winning streak and likes to switch stances and counterpunch effectively, so we're likely in for a history-making bloodbath — if Foster corners him.

Not enough for you? Here's a significant added attraction: SA's own, always-tough, former WBA Super Lightweight champion Mario Barrios (26-2, 17 KOs) is returning home to face Puerto Rican Jovanie Santiago (14-2-1, 10 KOs), in a do-or-die bout for a pair of fighters coming from two straight defeats.

$55.50-$155.50, 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Alamodome, 100 Montana St., (210) 207-3663, alamodome.com.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

New physical theater play We Sail on in Darkness premieres in San Antonio this week

By Christianna Davies

The play makes use of actors' onstage actions and gestures along with music and color to connect the stories of four mystics.

'Chito' Vera and Cory Sandhagen will headline UFC's return to San Antonio on March 25

By Brandon Rodriguez

The UFC is expected to have a big year in 2023.

Yeehaw! The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo rides again starting Thursday

By Macks Cook

As always, the rodeo also boasts an impressive musical lineup.

The Pastie Pops to bring vivacious Va-Va-Valentine show to San Antonio’s Bonham Exchange

By Dalia Gulca

Pastie Pops faves will strut alongside special guests in the Bonham Exchange's historic Rainbow Ballroom for a show bubbling over with charm and glamor.

Also in Arts

'Refined Reflections': UTSA's Zoe Diaz Collection exhibition reflects a gift to the community

By Marco Aquino

Gloria Osuma Pérez, Elida y Trini, 1993.

'Chito' Vera and Cory Sandhagen will headline UFC's return to San Antonio on March 25

By Brandon Rodriguez

The UFC is expected to have a big year in 2023.

San Antonio-based clothing brand Richter Goods brings its western wear to the Stock Show & Rodeo

By Dalia Gulca

Richter Goods will feature live on-site monogramming for those interested in customizing their purchases.

Public Theater of San Antonio's 2023-24 season will feature new takes on old tales

By Christianna Davies

"With this season we wanted to share stories that have stood the test of time," Public Theater Executive Artistic Director Claudia de Vasco said.
More

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us