River tour in honor of Black History Month celebrates African American contributions to San Antonio

The tour run by the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum will take place on Feb. 11.

By on Mon, Feb 6, 2023 at 1:45 pm

click to enlarge Guests will learn about the African American history embedded into the culture of San Antonio during the two hour long tour. - Shutterstock / Willowtreehouse
Shutterstock / Willowtreehouse
Guests will learn about the African American history embedded into the culture of San Antonio during the two hour long tour.
With Black History Month now underway, the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum (SAAACAM) is offering a river boat tour exploring the ongoing contributions of the African American community to the Alamo City.

The two-hour tour will depart from SAAACAM at 218 South Presa St. at 1 p.m. on Feb. 11 and last until around 3 p.m.

Guests will embark on a journey departing from La Villita, traveling north through the Museum Reach and Pearl District before heading back downriver toward the Alamo and Convention Center, learning about the African American history embedded into the culture of San Antonio along the way.

“You will be surprised at the continued African American influence in San Antonio,” SAAACAM’s website says.

Tickets are on sale now for $35.

