Riverdance steps its way into San Antonio's Majestic Theatre this weekend

The international dance sensation is bringing its 25th Anniversary Show to San Antonio June 9-11.

By on Tue, Jun 6, 2023 at 10:00 am

click to enlarge The group has toured more than 40 countries and performed for some 25 million people, bringing Irish culture to United States and beyond. - Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre
Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre
The iconic Riverdance troupe will shuffle into the Alamo City for a three-night stint to commemorate its 25th year on the global stage.

Perhaps unbeknownst to many of its American fans, the international dance sensation debuted during the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest with a seven-minute performance. Its fleet footwork elicited a standing ovation, followed by a swarm of media attention. By 1995, co-creators John McColgan and Moya Doherty had developed Riverdance into a full-length show.

Since then, the group has toured more than 40 countries and performed for some 25 million people, bringing Irish culture to United States and beyond.

The show's true 25th anniversary fell in April 2020, just after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Riverdance is finally celebrating with this North American tour.

The Majestic Theatre describes this year's show as a "reinvention" of the Riverdance audiences know and love. However, it also references previous iterations as a nod to longtime fans, who have come to expect ornate costumes, spellbinding set design, moving orchestral arrangements and — most of all — groundbreaking choreography from the veteran troupe.

$35 and up, 8 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

