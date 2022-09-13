Rock 'n' Roll Marathon returning to San Antonio Dec. 3-4 with new course

This year's marathon and half marathon will start at City Hall before winding through Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston for three miles.

By on Tue, Sep 13, 2022 at 11:12 am

San Antonio's Rock' n' Roll Marathon attracts around 20,000 participants each year, according to organizers.
B Kay Richter and BK McKee
San Antonio's Rock' n' Roll Marathon attracts around 20,000 participants each year, according to organizers.

Get ready to run, rock, 'n' roll, San Antonio.

The Certified Piedmontese Beef Rock 'n' Roll San Antonio Running Series — more commonly referred to as the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon — is returning to the Alamo City this December for its 14th year.

This iteration of the marathon, half-marathon, 10K and 5K events will take place the weekend of Dec. 3-4 and will follow a different course than in years past, according to organizers.

Instead of Hemisfair, the marathon and half marathon will start at City Hall and head north towards Brackenridge Park before winding through Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston. The marathon then will follow a route through the East Side, with both races concluding at UTSA's downtown campus.

The 5K and 10K courses have yet to be released as of Tuesday morning.

"Runners from all over the world are invited to experience San Antonio's vibrance and cultural heritage," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a statement. "As Military City, USA, we are proud to showcase our rich military history as we welcome participants through JBSA-Fort Sam Houston."

San Antonio's Rock' n' Roll Marathon attracts around 20,000 participants each year, according to organizers.

The running series gets its name from its placement of entertainment every mile, including cover bands, folklorico dancers, mariachis and cheer groups. Although the entertainment lineup for this year's series has yet to be announced, in the past, Alamo City's running routes have been known to feature a Mariachi Mile.

Registration is open for all the San Antonio races.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

