Rodgers and Hammerstein classic South Pacific heads to San Antonio's Tobin Center Saturday

The 1949 hit musicalis coming to the stage in San Antonio for just one night as part of a national tour.Not only is the show known for its exquisite storytelling and music — both expected in a Rodgers and Hammerstein production — but for its thought-provoking messages on racial injustice and prejudice.The story, set during World War II on an island in the South Pacific, follows the experiences of Americans whose pursuits of love in a war-torn world spark discoveries about themselves and the world around them.Join early for a conversation with Trinity University professor Nathan Stith to explore the important roleplays in our shared cultural history.