Ruby City celebrates Contemporary Art Month with event honoring artist Nancy Rubins

click to enlarge © Dror Baldinger, Courtesy of Ruby City and Adjaye Associates Nancy Rubins' 5,000 lbs. of Sonny's Airplane Parts, Linda's Place, and 550 lbs. of Tire-Wire (1997), is permanently installed in Ruby City's Sculpture Garden.

As part of Contemporary Art Month, Ruby City's Sculpture Garden will celebrate Nancy Rubins, who's known for her larger-than-life, gravity-defying sculptures.The location is fitting since Rubins' monumental sculpture,(1997), is permanently installed in the garden.This event, based around STEAM (STEM + arts), will feature Rubins-inspired interactive physics demonstrations from Trinity University's Physics Department. An artist-led project and an aerial performance by Cirque Aria will round out the afternoon.Rubins will also take part in a March 16 artist talk with curator Sara Softness that will be streamed at 3 p.m. via Facebook Live.