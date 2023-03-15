Ruby City celebrates Contemporary Art Month with event honoring artist Nancy Rubins

The free event will be held Saturday, March 18 in Ruby City's Sculpture Garden.

By on Wed, Mar 15, 2023 at 10:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Nancy Rubins' 5,000 lbs. of Sonny's Airplane Parts, Linda's Place, and 550 lbs. of Tire-Wire (1997), is permanently installed in Ruby City's Sculpture Garden. - © Dror Baldinger, Courtesy of Ruby City and Adjaye Associates
© Dror Baldinger, Courtesy of Ruby City and Adjaye Associates
Nancy Rubins' 5,000 lbs. of Sonny's Airplane Parts, Linda's Place, and 550 lbs. of Tire-Wire (1997), is permanently installed in Ruby City's Sculpture Garden.
As part of Contemporary Art Month, Ruby City's Sculpture Garden will celebrate Nancy Rubins, who's known for her larger-than-life, gravity-defying sculptures.

The location is fitting since Rubins' monumental sculpture, 5,000 lbs. of Sonny's Airplane Parts, Linda's Place, and 550 lbs. of Tire-Wire (1997), is permanently installed in the garden.

This event, based around STEAM (STEM + arts), will feature Rubins-inspired interactive physics demonstrations from Trinity University's Physics Department. An artist-led project and an aerial performance by Cirque Aria will round out the afternoon.

Rubins will also take part in a March 16 artist talk with curator Sara Softness that will be streamed at 3 p.m. via Facebook Live.

Free, 3-5 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Ruby City, 150 Camp St., (210) 227-8400, rubycity.org.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Spurs launch retro-style clothing line in collaboration with San Antonio-based Bexar Goods Co.

By Michael Karlis

The retro and fiesta inspired items will go on sale at the AT&T Center on Friday, and at Bexar Goods brick and mortar location on Saturday.

Immersive art exhibition in downtown San Antonio celebrates Disney's animated movies

By Caroline Wolff

The exhibition showcases nearly 80 years of Disney's animated films.

For decades, Philip Krumm served as the living embodiment of San Antonio's avant garde

By Bill Baird

Krumm is one of San Antonio’s living links to the giants of the 20th-century avant garde.

Bud Light St. Patrick's Festival and River Parade will turn San Antonio green this weekend

By Dalia Gulca

The river will be dyed green on both Friday and Saturday.

Also in Arts

Spurs launch retro-style clothing line in collaboration with San Antonio-based Bexar Goods Co.

By Michael Karlis

The retro and fiesta inspired items will go on sale at the AT&T Center on Friday, and at Bexar Goods brick and mortar location on Saturday.

San Antonio gallery Sala Diaz earns hefty grant from Milwaukee's Ruth Foundation for the Arts

By Bryan Rindfuss

Visitors to Sala Diaz look at work during the gallery's Kim Bishop exhibition.

San Antonio Book Festival's 2023 lineup to feature Rebecca Makkai, Stephen Graham Jones and more

By Christianna Davies

From left: Rebecca Makkai, Stephen Graham Jones and Marytza Rubio.

For decades, Philip Krumm served as the living embodiment of San Antonio's avant garde

By Bill Baird

Krumm is one of San Antonio’s living links to the giants of the 20th-century avant garde.
More

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us