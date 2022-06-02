Ruby City presents Nature of Poetry workshop led by Andrea 'Vocab' Sanderson on Saturday

click to enlarge
Alejandra Sol Casas
The workshop will be led by San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson.
Contemporary art center Ruby City is teaming up with San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson to take poetry outdoors.
Bring your lawn chairs, pens and picnic blankets to Chris Park and let Sanderson lead you through a 90-minute workshop inspired by summer scenery.
The natural world can offer powerful inspiration to poetry novices and pros alike, and all ages are welcome at the event.
A San Antonio native, Sanderson is the first Black Poet Laureate of San Antonio, and works as a poet, teaching artist and musician. For more about her work visit andreavocabsanderson.com
.
Free, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4, Chris Park, 111 Camp St., rubycity.org.
