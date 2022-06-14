Rumors and speculation circle around San Antonio Spurs' NBA draft picks

With three first-round picks in the upcoming draft, the Spurs have options as they shoot for their next young star

By on Tue, Jun 14, 2022 at 2:47 pm

click to enlarge Coach Gregg Popovich and the Spurs organization have a variety of options as they head into the draft. - INSTAGRAM / @SPURS
Instagram / @Spurs
Coach Gregg Popovich and the Spurs organization have a variety of options as they head into the draft.
More than a week away from the June 23 NBA draft, speculation is swirling about who the San Antonio Spurs will pick to try to rebuild the franchise after the last lackluster season.

The Spurs finished 2022 with a bitter loss to the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the play-in tournament. A regular season record of 34-48 subsequently gave the team the No. 9 spot in the upcoming draft.

Alongside the ninth pick, the Spurs also have the 20th (via the Raptors) and the 25th (via the Celtics). With the bevy of trade leverage on its side, where does San Antonio go from here? 

All eyes should be on the big man — emphasis on big — Memphis freshman Jalen Duren, Sports Illustrated reports. Likely the youngest player in this year’s class, Duren's NBA readiness is apparent with his old-school bruiser style of play to go along with his pick-and-roll prowess. He can block shots, get rebounds, finish alley-oops, walk the dog and take your mom out for a nice lunch. The man can do it all. 

According to the Ringer’s 2022 NBA Draft Guide, the Spurs also could be positioned to take Ousmane Dieng out of New Zealand’s NBL league with the ninth pick. Dieng’s professional experience and youthful vigor could be a strong front-court addition opposite Dejounte Murray and Keldon Johnson. A 6-foot-10 ball-handler with switching ability on defense, Dieng could be a potential starter to fill in the much needed 4 position in the lineup.

The final likely prospect to keep an eye on with the ninth is Wisconsin shooting guard Johnny Davis, according to the NBA's Consensus Mock Draft. At 6-foot-5, Davis is a great mid-range shooter and the type of player who looks like he gives a shit about playing defense. He could prove to be a solid fit under Coach Gregg Popovich's guidance. The sophomore guard had a breakout season this past year, averaging 19 points and 8 rebounds while earning Big Ten Player of the Year and consensus First-Team All-American honors.

The real protein of this offseason lies within the conversation around the Spurs' late first-round picks. It’s been rumored the team is looking to trade up in the draft for proven NBA players to avoid three rookie guaranteed contracts next season. Speculation has percolated that San Antonio could land spots for big names such as Deandre Ayton and OG Anunoby.

If that's true, expect the unexpected in this year’s draft, because the Spurs could be making moves.

Watch a movie outdoors Various Locations, slabcinema.com Slab Cinema, San Antonio's favorite purveyor of outdoor film screenings, has something for everyone to enjoy. With film series offered at various locations throughout the city featuring everything from classic James Bond films to the latest blockbusters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you're sure to find a movie to suit your (and your friends' and family's) tastes. Photo via Instagram / slabcinema

25 bucket list activities to do in San Antonio before summer ends

Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit
Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit

Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit
The St. Anthony, A Luxury Collection Hotel 300 E. Travis St., (210) 227-4392, marriott.com Check into this posh downtown hotel and treat yourself to a visit to the rooftop infinity pool. In addition to gorgeous views of downtown, you have a front-row seat to Rudy Herrera's vibrant mural The Last Parade. Photo via Instagram / thestanthonyhotel

20 gorgeous San Antonio hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into

22 water parks in driving distance of San Antonio that are perfect for summer fun
The St. Anthony, A Luxury Collection Hotel 300 E. Travis St., (210) 227-4392, marriott.com Check into this posh downtown hotel and treat yourself to a visit to the rooftop infinity pool. In addition to gorgeous views of downtown, you have a front-row seat to Rudy Herrera’s vibrant mural The Last Parade. Photo via Instagram / thestanthonyhotel

20 gorgeous San Antonio hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into

