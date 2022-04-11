Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 alum Crystal Methyd to perform at Bonham Exchange Thursday

Methyd is the latest Drag Race star brought to San Antonio by Rey Lopez Entertainment.

By on Mon, Apr 11, 2022 at 10:00 am

click to enlarge Crystal Methyd has said she's open to returning for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. - COURTESY OF REY LOPEZ ENTERTAINMENT
Courtesy of Rey Lopez Entertainment
Crystal Methyd has said she's open to returning for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.
Not to be confused with the electronic group, Crystal Methyd burst onto the scene after appearing on season 12 of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Methyd is the stage name of Cody Harness, who resides in Springfield, Missouri.

"I loved the name 'Crystal' whenever I first started," she said of her stage persona. "I was just gonna pick Crystal 'cause I like the name and it was kinda like witchy, and my friend was actually the one who gave me the idea for 'Methyd,' and I was like, 'I'll spell it with a 'y' so it's more womanly.'"

For those who have wondered, she's also expressed a willingness to return for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. And who wouldn't?

$20-$25, 9:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14, Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham., text (210) 386-4537 for reservations, facebook.com/reylopezentertainment.
