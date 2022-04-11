RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 alum Crystal Methyd to perform at Bonham Exchange Thursday

click to enlarge Courtesy of Rey Lopez Entertainment Crystal Methyd has said she's open to returning for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

Not to be confused with the electronic group, Crystal Methyd burst onto the scene after appearing on season 12 ofMethyd is the stage name of Cody Harness, who resides in Springfield, Missouri."I loved the name 'Crystal' whenever I first started," she said of her stage persona. "I was just gonna pick Crystal 'cause I like the name and it was kinda like witchy, and my friend was actually the one who gave me the idea for 'Methyd,' and I was like, 'I'll spell it with a 'y' so it's more womanly.'"For those who have wondered, she's also expressed a willingness to return forAnd who wouldn't?