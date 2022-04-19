Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

RuPaul’s Drag Race World Tour will sashay into San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre on July 17

Drag Race favorites will join all of the finalists from the upcoming 14th Season for the production.

By on Tue, Apr 19, 2022 at 12:40 pm

Vanessa Vanjie performs in Werk the World. - INSTAGRAM / VOSSEVENTS
Instagram / vossevents
Vanessa Vanjie performs in Werk the World.
This summer, fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race will get a chance to witness the queens of the cult favorite TV series glam up the stage of San Antonio’s historic Majestic Theatre.

On Sunday, July 17, Drag Race favorites Kameron Michaels, Rose, Vanessa Vanjie and Yvie Oddly will join all the finalists from the upcoming 14th Season — Angeria, Bosco, Daya Betty, Jorgeous, Lady Camden and Willow Pill — as they navigate through space and time in the 2022 production of Werk the World.

The production's premise centers around an experiment gone wrong, which sends the audience spiraling through time. The queens take a journey through iconic historical periods so they can return fans to 2022.

“This is the biggest, most spectacular drag show on earth,” show producer Brandon Voss said in a press statement. “Audiences will be in awe as their favorite queens from past seasons and the newest stars of Season 14 come together on some incredible numbers. The music, sets, fashion, choreography and lighting in the 2022 production are the largest to date and like nothing fans of drag have ever seen before.”

Tickets for the Werk the World are on sale now.

$49.50-$125, Sunday, July 17, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star
All the festive folks we saw at San Antonio's 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade

All the festive folks we saw at San Antonio's 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade
Jared Padalecki, Madison High School Jared Padalecki's breakout role may have been playing Dean Forester on Gilmore Girls, but he'll likely always be remembered for his 15-season run as Sam Winchester on Supernatural. Now, Padalecki stars as the famed Texas Ranger formerly played by Chuck Norris in the TV series reboot Walker. The actor was born in the Alamo City in 1982 and graduated from Madison HS and now calls Austin home. Photo via The CW / Walker

These 28 celebrities went to high school in San Antonio
Sparkling scenes from San Antonio's Cornyation 2022

Wild and crazy scenes from San Antonio's Cornyation 2022

Arts Slideshows

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star
All the festive folks we saw at San Antonio's 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade

All the festive folks we saw at San Antonio's 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade
Jared Padalecki, Madison High School Jared Padalecki's breakout role may have been playing Dean Forester on Gilmore Girls, but he'll likely always be remembered for his 15-season run as Sam Winchester on Supernatural. Now, Padalecki stars as the famed Texas Ranger formerly played by Chuck Norris in the TV series reboot Walker. The actor was born in the Alamo City in 1982 and graduated from Madison HS and now calls Austin home. Photo via The CW / Walker

These 28 celebrities went to high school in San Antonio
Sparkling scenes from San Antonio's Cornyation 2022

Wild and crazy scenes from San Antonio's Cornyation 2022

Arts Slideshows

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star
All the festive folks we saw at San Antonio's 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade

All the festive folks we saw at San Antonio's 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade
Jared Padalecki, Madison High School Jared Padalecki's breakout role may have been playing Dean Forester on Gilmore Girls, but he'll likely always be remembered for his 15-season run as Sam Winchester on Supernatural. Now, Padalecki stars as the famed Texas Ranger formerly played by Chuck Norris in the TV series reboot Walker. The actor was born in the Alamo City in 1982 and graduated from Madison HS and now calls Austin home. Photo via The CW / Walker

These 28 celebrities went to high school in San Antonio
Sparkling scenes from San Antonio's Cornyation 2022

Wild and crazy scenes from San Antonio's Cornyation 2022

Trending

Schlitterbahn Resort and waterpark opens Friday for 2022 season, debuts $4.5 million in upgrades

By Nina Rangel

Schlitterbahn Resort is now open for the 2022 season.

San Antonio Symphony cuts ties with Music Director Emeritus Sebastian Lang-Lessing

By Kelly Nelson

Sebastian Lang-Lessing is slated to conduct two concerts performed by MOSAS at First Baptist Church in May.

Broadway tour of Donna Summer jukebox musical arrives at Majestic Theatre Tuesday

By Kiko Martinez

The musical features three incarnations of the iconic singer: Duckling Donna, Disco Donna and Diva Donna.

Texas author Joe R. Lansdale discusses the evil inside us all

By Max Booth III

Joe R. Lansdale's latest novel is another entry in his Hap and Leonard series.

Also in Arts

San Antonio Symphony cuts ties with Music Director Emeritus Sebastian Lang-Lessing

By Kelly Nelson

Sebastian Lang-Lessing is slated to conduct two concerts performed by MOSAS at First Baptist Church in May.

San Antonio native publishes children's book featuring a French bulldog that visits Fiesta

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio native publishes children's book featuring a French bulldog that visits Fiesta

San Antonio Zoo welcomes two-year-old jaguar as part of breeding program

By Michael Karlis

In September 2016 a pair of baby jaguar cubs were born at the San Antonio Zoo for the first time since 1974.

These 28 celebrities went to high school in San Antonio

By San Antonio Current Staff

These 28 celebrities went to high school in San Antonio
More

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us