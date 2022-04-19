RuPaul’s Drag Race World Tour will sashay into San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre on July 17

Instagram / vossevents
Vanessa Vanjie performs in Werk the World.
This summer, fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race
will get a chance to witness the queens of the cult favorite TV series glam up the stage of San Antonio’s historic Majestic Theatre.
On Sunday, July 17, Drag Race favorites Kameron Michaels, Rose, Vanessa Vanjie and Yvie Oddly will join all the finalists from the upcoming 14th Season — Angeria, Bosco, Daya Betty, Jorgeous, Lady Camden and Willow Pill — as they navigate through space and time in the 2022 production of Werk the World.
The production's premise centers around an experiment gone wrong, which sends the audience spiraling through time. The queens take a journey through iconic historical periods so they can return fans to 2022.
“This is the biggest, most spectacular drag show on earth,” show producer Brandon Voss said in a press statement. “Audiences will be in awe as their favorite queens from past seasons and the newest stars of Season 14 come together on some incredible numbers. The music, sets, fashion, choreography and lighting in the 2022 production are the largest to date and like nothing fans of drag have ever seen before.”
Tickets for the Werk the World
are on sale now.
$49.50-$125, Sunday, July 17, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com
.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.