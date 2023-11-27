San Anto Zine Fest returning to Central Library next month

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Public Library
The third annual San Antonio Zine Fest will take place Dec. 9 at the city's Central Library.
The San Anto Zine Fest will return to the city’s central library next month for its third iteration.
The free literary festival, held in partnership with the San Antonio Public Library, will feature more than 100 exhibitors of self-published comics, poetry, personal stories, fiction and art zines by authors from around the nation, according to organizers. It's scheduled for 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.
During the event, organizers will unveil the Big Read Zine —
an annual free anthology
of art, poems, and stories authored by San Antonio residents. This year’s edition asked contributors to create their own visions of futuristic utopias.
San Antonio Zine Fest also will include hands-on activities to promote creativity and literacy.
