San Anto Zine Fest returning to Central Library next month

The festival will include more than 100 self-published zines authored by creatives from around the nation.

By on Mon, Nov 27, 2023 at 1:00 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The third annual San Antonio Zine Fest will take place Dec. 9 at the city's Central Library. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Public Library
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Public Library
The third annual San Antonio Zine Fest will take place Dec. 9 at the city's Central Library.
The San Anto Zine Fest will return to the city’s central library next month for its third iteration.

The free literary festival, held in partnership with the San Antonio Public Library, will feature more than 100 exhibitors of self-published comics, poetry, personal stories, fiction and art zines by authors from around the nation, according to organizers. It's scheduled for 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

During the event, organizers will unveil the Big Read Zine — an annual free anthology of art, poems, and stories authored by San Antonio residents. This year’s edition asked contributors to create their own visions of futuristic utopias.

San Antonio Zine Fest also will include hands-on activities to promote creativity and literacy.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio launches first ever Holidays on Houston Street celebration this year

By Michael Karlis

The famed River Walk Christmas lights won't be the only big attraction in downtown San Antonio this holiday season.

Four San Antonio-area farms where you can cut down your own Christmas tree

By Amber Esparza

Choose and cut trees at Pipe Creek Farm are priced at approximately $12 per foot.

Six holiday markets offering locally made gifts in San Antonio

By Macks Cook

The San Antonio Museum of Art's Holiday Museum Market returns on Dec. 9.

San Antonio's Ghoulish Book Festival returning in March

By Sanford Nowlin

RJ Joseph (Hell Hath No Sorrow like a Woman Haunted), Jessica McHugh (Rabbits in the Garden) and Daniel Kraus (Whalefall) are the guests of honor at the next Ghoulish Book Festival.

Also in Arts

Jersey worn by San Antonio's Wembanyama fetches nearly $1 million at auction

By Michael Karlis

No. 1 draft pick Wembanyama is averaging 18.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks so far this season.

Cool as Ice: George Gervin's new memoir offers insight into the Spurs legend's ability to connect

By M. Solis

Gervin's memoir is a brisk 336 pages and 20 chapters.

San Antonio Spurs fans go after Gregg Popovich online over losing streak

By Michael Karlis

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich told reporters during a post game presser that for his team to improve, they need to "get tired of getting your ass kicked."

Making Art Accessible: San Antonio artists embrace the flexible format of prints

By Bryan Rindfuss

Six Yellow Conchas, Eva Marengo Sanchez
More

Digital Issue

November 15, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us