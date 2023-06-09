San Antonians can celebrate School of Rock's 20th anniversary with a free screening on June 15

click to enlarge
Paramount Home Entertainment
"Mr. S" (Jack Black) shows Katie (Rivkah Reyes) how to play bass guitar.
Lovers of free movies and Jack Black will be pleased, as they can catch a screening of School of Rock
at Mission Marquee Plaza in celebration of the film's 20th anniversary.
The film will be screened on June 15 as part of the Mission Marquee's Outdoor Family Film Series.
While Jack Black is currently in the public consciousness for his performance as Bowser in The Super Mario Bros Movie
, for many he will always be the eccentric rock guitarist and fake substitute teacher Dewey "Mr. S" Finn.
Sponsored by the City of San Antonio World Heritage Office, the Outdoor Family Film Series will feature a number of movie screenings this year, including Top Gun: Maverick
, The Sandlot
and The Outsiders
. The full 2023 schedule is available online
.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs, snacks and picnic supplies if they so choose. Additionally, there will be food trucks on site for those who want to buy food at the location.
This screening, along with all others in the film series, is free for all who attend, improving accessibility for people who are hardcore and want to live hardcore on a budget.
Tickets are not required to attend.
Free, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave., (210) 212-9373, missionmarquee.com.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed