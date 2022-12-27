San Antonians have one last chance to catch the Nutcracker this holiday season

The touring production Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet! will give two performances at the Majestic Theatre on Thursday.

By on Tue, Dec 27, 2022 at 12:24 pm

The touring production features dancers from Ukraine and other countries.
Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre
The touring production features dancers from Ukraine and other countries.
Christmas has passed, but the holidays needn't end just yet. Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet! offers a final chance this year to experience the world's most beloved yuletide ballet.

In a dazzling display of dance, acrobatics and costuming, audiences come to know and love young Clara as she's enveloped in her Christmas Eve dreams and travels to fantastic worlds with a handsome and fearless nutcracker doll prince.

This touring production, which features dancers from Ukraine and other countries, celebrates its 30th anniversary this season.

$54.75 and up, noon, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

