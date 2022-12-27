San Antonians have one last chance to catch the Nutcracker this holiday season

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre
The touring production features dancers from Ukraine and other countries.
Christmas has passed, but the holidays needn't end just yet. Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet!
offers a final chance this year to experience the world's most beloved yuletide ballet.
In a dazzling display of dance, acrobatics and costuming, audiences come to know and love young Clara as she's enveloped in her Christmas Eve dreams and travels to fantastic worlds with a handsome and fearless nutcracker doll prince.
This touring production, which features dancers from Ukraine and other countries, celebrates its 30th anniversary this season.
$54.75 and up, noon, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
