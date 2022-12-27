San Antonians have one last chance to catch the Nutcracker this holiday season

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre The touring production features dancers from Ukraine and other countries.

Christmas has passed, but the holidays needn't end just yet.offers a final chance this year to experience the world's most beloved yuletide ballet.In a dazzling display of dance, acrobatics and costuming, audiences come to know and love young Clara as she's enveloped in her Christmas Eve dreams and travels to fantastic worlds with a handsome and fearless nutcracker doll prince.This touring production, which features dancers from Ukraine and other countries, celebrates its 30th anniversary this season.