San Antonio African American Book Festival returns for fifth year

The family-friendly event is held annually on the last Saturday of Black History Month.

By on Thu, Feb 22, 2024 at 9:30 am

This year's participating guests include writers and poets of all ages from across the country.
Shutterstock / jakkaje879
This year's participating guests include writers and poets of all ages from across the country.
San Antonio's 5th Annual African American Book Festival is back for a day of literature, children's activities, food and more.

The event, held on the last Saturday of Black History Month, was established to celebrate Black writers and to advocate for African American representation in literature.

This year's participating guests include writers and poets of all ages from across the country, including Charlotte "CD Giles" Aldridge (Love Blossoms series), Zariah Cherry (Lulu, the Lollipop Girl), Terry L. Braddock (The Stump), Jay Harts (Contrary To Popular Belief) and more.

The family-friendly event also will feature a new "Library Card Challenge," where attendees are challenged to visit the Carver Library next door to sign up for a San Antonio Public Library card.

Free, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, Second Baptist Community Center, 3310 E. Commerce St., saaabookfestival.mailchimpsites.com.

