San Antonio African American Book Festival returns for fourth year on Saturday, Feb. 25

Honoring Black History Month, the Fourth Annual San Antonio African American Book Festival (SAAABF) is returning to the Carver Library and the Second Baptist Church Community Center.Presented by the Friends of Carver Branch Library, this family-friendly event has grown significantly over the course of its short existence.This year's festivities will include an author pavilion, speakers, discussions and activities celebrating the power of Black voices in writing and storytelling. It also will include a young people's writing workshop.Mateen Diop, author ofand, is scheduled as headline speaker, and guests at the author pavilion include Reggie Scott Young (), Clemonce Heard () and Caleb Alexander ().