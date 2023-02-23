San Antonio African American Book Festival returns for fourth year on Saturday, Feb. 25

Presented by the Friends of Carver Branch Library, this family-friendly event has grown significantly over the course of its short existence.

By on Thu, Feb 23, 2023 at 9:59 am

Mateen Diop, author of The Making of a MAD Man and Inner-City Public Schools Still Work, is scheduled as headline speaker.
Courtesy Photo / Mateen Diop
Mateen Diop, author of The Making of a MAD Man and Inner-City Public Schools Still Work, is scheduled as headline speaker.
Honoring Black History Month, the Fourth Annual San Antonio African American Book Festival (SAAABF) is returning to the Carver Library and the Second Baptist Church Community Center.

Presented by the Friends of Carver Branch Library, this family-friendly event has grown significantly over the course of its short existence.

This year's festivities will include an author pavilion, speakers, discussions and activities celebrating the power of Black voices in writing and storytelling. It also will include a young people's writing workshop.

Mateen Diop, author of The Making of a MAD Man and Inner-City Public Schools Still Work, is scheduled as headline speaker, and guests at the author pavilion include Reggie Scott Young (Yardbirds Squawking at the Moon), Clemonce Heard (Tragic City) and Caleb Alexander (Two Thin Dimes).

Free, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, Carver Library, 3350 E. Commerce St., Second Baptist Church Community Center, 3310 E. Commerce St., facebook.com/carverfriends.

