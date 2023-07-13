Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

San Antonio artist Gilberto Durán, whose work adorns many high-profile restaurants, has died

Durán used his colorful creations to depict Mexican American life and culture, often with a San Antonio connection.

By on Thu, Jul 13, 2023 at 8:53 am

click to enlarge Gilbert Durán's Dia de los Muertos painting pays tribute to one of his influences. - Courtesy Image / Gilbert Durán
Courtesy Image / Gilbert Durán
Gilbert Durán's Dia de los Muertos painting pays tribute to one of his influences.
Gilbert Durán, a self-taught artist whose work adorns many of the Alamo City's most popular restaurants and businesses, died on Tuesday, according to social media posts by friends.

Durán was a Southtown fixture, where he worked out of his Studio 911, producing colorful, dramatic paintings that could later be be seen on the walls of eateries including Rosario's, SoLuna, Bohanan's and Boudro's.

"I like to go to restaurants and look at my paintings, and look at people looking at my work ... pointing to it ... and you wish you could hear what they’re saying," Durán told the Current in 2014.

Durán was born in 1936 and graduated from Harlandale High School.
click to enlarge The painting Dalí Gas paid tribute to both surrealist Dalí and San Antonio musical legend Flaco Jimenez. - Courtesy Imagine / Gilbert Durán
Courtesy Imagine / Gilbert Durán
The painting Dalí Gas paid tribute to both surrealist Dalí and San Antonio musical legend Flaco Jimenez.

Inspired by the brightly-hued calendar paintings of Mexico's Jesús Helguera and the work of Colombian figurative artist Fernando Botero and French post-Impressionist Paul Gauguin, Durán used his creations to depict Mexican American life and culture, often with a San Antonio connection.

He was also known for reinterpreting famous works by artist such as Pierre-Auguste Renior to create contemporary works with Latino themes and concepts.

"I can paint in many different directions: abstract, modern art, wildlife, landscape ... and I sculpt, do mosaics — everything," Durán said during his 2014 chat with the Current. "I enjoy it, and it’s a challenge."

Duran developed relationships with many of the city's best-known restauranteurs. As a local dining aficionado, he prided himself in helping some of them find new spaces for lease.

Among Durán’s most recognized works is the painting Frida Margarita, which graced the cover of the Current in 2014. In that piece, Durán depicts iconic artist Frida Kahlo indulging in a margarita on the rocks with salt — in essence, a pairing of two of Mexico’s best-known exports. For years, the painting oversaw diners enjoying their own cocktails at Rosario's former location on South Alamo.

click to enlarge Frida Margarita is one of Gilbert Durán's best-known works. - San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
Frida Margarita is one of Gilbert Durán's best-known works.

In 2017, Durán made an important discovery. While shopping at a Southtown thrift store, he found a concrete column with the bust of an American Indian at the top. The sculpture is believed to be part of "First Inhabitant," a fountain by sculptor Waldine Tauch located on the Commerce Street Bridge.

At the time, Durán told the Express-News he was restoring the bust and hoped the find would lead to the complete restoration of "First Inhabitant."

This week, friends and art lovers shared their condolences for Durán on social media.

"I'm honored to have two of his pieces. I've always cherished them. Looking forward to seeing you paint in the sky Gilbert!” food and travel writer Kimberly Suta posted.

"In just a moment when we least expected it… a beautiful, bright light passed into the heavens. I shall miss your artistry," attorney Diego A. Lopez added.

"A great artist and friend Gilbert Durán passed away this morning,” well-known San Antonio photographer Al Rendon wrote. “My sympathies to his family.”

