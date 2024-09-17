San Antonio artist Leigh Anne Lester's latest exhibition opens Wednesday

San Antonio artist Lester taunts and manipulates the order of things in her multilayered collages and digital disruptions, creating an ontological ecosystem of her own imagining.
In doing so, she probes the fragile balance maintained in both micro and macro ecosystems and questions how deeply the mere touch of the human hand can dislocate or destroy brittle equilibriums.
Lester's new work is on display at Olmos Park's Ruiz-Healy Gallery with an opening reception scheduled for this Wednesday. An artist talk is also scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5.
Free, opening reception 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, artist talk 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday through Oct. 19, Ruiz-Healy Gallery, 201 E. Olmos Drive, (210) 804-2219, ruizhealyart.com.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed