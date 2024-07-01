San Antonio artists Tim Olsen, Lucia LaVilla-Havelin presenting joint show

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Tim Olsen
Tim Oldon often incorporates text into his drawings and paintings on found objects.
Alamo City visual artist Tim Olson is known for incorporating text into his drawings and paintings on found objects, often the pages of discarded books.
As an educator, Olson frequently works with special needs students and finds the simplicity of one of the basic tools of learning — alphabet flash cards — to be helpful.
A few months back, Olson was inspired to do a series of work based on the combination of these practices. After he began posting images of the series online, he was approached by fellow San Antonio artist Lucia LaVilla-Havelin to exhibit their respective self-reflexive alphabets in tandem.
The result is a simple yet lovely take on the basic blocks of communication, filtered through the minds of two celebrated creators, who will present their works this Friday and Saturday at Blue Star's Flax Gallery.
Part of the proceeds will benefit the San Antonio Public Library’s Literacy Caravan program. Additionally, the artists are running a book drive for Haven of Hope.
Free, 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 4 and 5, Flax Studio (Upstairs Studios at Blue Star), 1414 S. Alamo St., #208, (909) 518-2245, bluestarartscomplex.com/at/flax-studio
