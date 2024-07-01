SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

San Antonio artists Tim Olsen, Lucia LaVilla-Havelin presenting joint show

The artists' show at Flax Gallery will focus on creations based on the letters of the alphabet.

By on Mon, Jul 1, 2024 at 4:45 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Tim Oldon often incorporates text into his drawings and paintings on found objects. - Courtesy Photo / Tim Olsen
Courtesy Photo / Tim Olsen
Tim Oldon often incorporates text into his drawings and paintings on found objects.
Alamo City visual artist Tim Olson is known for incorporating text into his drawings and paintings on found objects, often the pages of discarded books.

As an educator, Olson frequently works with special needs students and finds the simplicity of one of the basic tools of learning — alphabet flash cards — to be helpful.

A few months back, Olson was inspired to do a series of work based on the combination of these practices. After he began posting images of the series online, he was approached by fellow San Antonio artist Lucia LaVilla-Havelin to exhibit their respective self-reflexive alphabets in tandem.

The result is a simple yet lovely take on the basic blocks of communication, filtered through the minds of two celebrated creators, who will present their works this Friday and Saturday at Blue Star's Flax Gallery.

Part of the proceeds will benefit the San Antonio Public Library’s Literacy Caravan program. Additionally, the artists are running a book drive for Haven of Hope.

Free, 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 4 and 5, Flax Studio (Upstairs Studios at Blue Star), 1414 S. Alamo St., #208, (909) 518-2245, bluestarartscomplex.com/at/flax-studio.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio Spurs sign aging point guard Chris Paul for $11 million

By Michael Karlis

Chris Paul attends a Disney event in 2024.

Spurs' proposed San Antonio arena would cost $1.2 billion, making it NBA's second-priciest

By Michael Karlis

A center court view at the Frost Bank Center, the current home of the San Antonio Spurs.

San Antonio's Pride Bigger Than Texas Festival and Parade take place Saturday

By Stephanie Koithan

Onlookers have plenty of options when it comes to watching Saturday's parade.

San Antonio's official Fourth of July party will once again light up Woodlawn Lake Park

By Caroline Wolff

Fireworks light up the sky over Woodlawn Lake during its 2023 Independence Day celebration.

San Antonio Spurs sign aging point guard Chris Paul for $11 million

By Michael Karlis

Chris Paul attends a Disney event in 2024.

Spurs' proposed San Antonio arena would cost $1.2 billion, making it NBA's second-priciest

By Michael Karlis

A center court view at the Frost Bank Center, the current home of the San Antonio Spurs.

Spurs fans have mixed reactions to San Antonio's controversial draft-night trade

By Michael Karlis and Meradith Garcia

Spurs fans have mixed reactions to San Antonio's controversial draft-night trade

The San Antonio Missions jump on 'Hawk Tuah' trend in quickly deleted tweet

By Michael Karlis

The San Antonio Missions won Tuesday's matchup against the Midland Rockhounds 8-2.
More

June 26, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us