San Antonio bar Let's Be Honest hosting presidential debate watch party

Former president and convicted felon Donald Trump will go head-to-head with President Joe Biden at the first debate of the 2024 election season in what promises to be a shit show of epic proportions. Best not to go it alone.
The event starts at 5 p.m. with Happy Hour specials so you can get nice and toasty before the live debate at 9 p.m. Enjoy happy hour responsibly, and try not to drown in your sorrows at the realization that election season is officially upon us.
CNN will host the live debate from its Atlanta studios. CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will moderate the event.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed