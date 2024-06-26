WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

San Antonio bar Let's Be Honest hosting presidential debate watch party

President Biden and former president Trump will face off in the first debate of election season.

By on Wed, Jun 26, 2024 at 12:35 pm

President Biden and former president Donald Trump will face off in the first debate of election season this Thursday.
Wikimedia Commons
President Biden and former president Donald Trump will face off in the first debate of election season this Thursday.
San Antonio LGBTQ+ bar Lets Be Honest will host a presidential debate watch party this Thursday for those can't bear the idea of screaming at the TV screen while home alone.

Former president and convicted felon Donald Trump will go head-to-head with President Joe Biden at the first debate of the 2024 election season in what promises to be a shit show of epic proportions. Best not to go it alone.

The event starts at 5 p.m. with Happy Hour specials so you can get nice and toasty before the live debate at 9 p.m. Enjoy happy hour responsibly, and try not to drown in your sorrows at the realization that election season is officially upon us.

The watch party at Let's Be Honest, 1602 N. Main Ave., is hosted by the Bexar County Democratic Party, Stonewall Democrats of San Antonio and Bexar County Young Democrats.

CNN will host the live debate from its Atlanta studios. CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will moderate the event.

June 26, 2024

