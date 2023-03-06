San Antonio-based iHeartMedia launches new Spurs podcast

The Sound of the Spurs podcast will be hosted by longtime San Antonio sports commentator Bill Schoening.

By on Mon, Mar 6, 2023 at 12:12 pm

Share on Nextdoor
The new podcast will feature interviews with Spurs legends, including never-before-heard stories from the people who there from the very beginning, according to the press release. - San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
The new podcast will feature interviews with Spurs legends, including never-before-heard stories from the people who there from the very beginning, according to the press release.
Spurs fans can now keep up to date with the team via a new iHeart Media podcast hosted by longtime team sports commentator Bill Schoening.

Last week, the San Antonio-based media company and the NBA Podcast Network announced that subscribers could follow six team-specific podcasts, including Sound of The Spurs.

“In this podcast, listeners will get a peek behind the curtain at what went into the Spurs’ success over the last 50 years and why the team continues to resonate with new audiences today,” according to a statement from the iHeartMedia.

The Sound of the Spurs podcast also will feature interviews with Spurs legends, including never-before-heard stories from personalities there at the team's beginning.

The Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans also will receive team-dedicated podcasts on iHeartMedia as part of the deal.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

MADiSON fever: Part 2 and VR version of the 'Scariest Video Game of All Time' coming up

By Enrique Lopetegui

The game MADiSON has a hybrid psychological horror-survival structure.

Broadway in San Antonio unveils lineup of touring musicals, including Frozen, Beetlejuice and Annie

By Christianna Davies

Beetlejuice will come to the Majestic Theatre from Feb. 13-18, 2024.

Texas Tech suspends basketball coach over alleged 'racially insensitive' comments

By Michael Karlis

Texas Tech has yet to say who will replace Red Raiders Head Coach Mark Adams ahead of the Big 12 Tournament later this week in Kansas City .

San Antonio DIY T-shirt artist Mr. Skunk talks appropriation, provocation and politics

By Bryan Rindfuss

San Antonio DIY T-shirt artist Mr. Skunk talks appropriation, provocation and politics

Also in Arts

MADiSON fever: Part 2 and VR version of the 'Scariest Video Game of All Time' coming up

By Enrique Lopetegui

The game MADiSON has a hybrid psychological horror-survival structure.

Broadway in San Antonio unveils lineup of touring musicals, including Frozen, Beetlejuice and Annie

By Christianna Davies

Beetlejuice will come to the Majestic Theatre from Feb. 13-18, 2024.

Hairspray is the latest Broadway tour to come to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

By Caroline Wolff

The musical tells the story of spunky 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad, who has an untamable passion for dance.

Legally Blonde: The Musical drops in at the Tobin Center for one night only Mar. 6

By Christianna Davies

After getting dumped, Elle Woods follows her ex to Harvard Law School.
More

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us