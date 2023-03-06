San Antonio-based iHeartMedia launches new Spurs podcast

San Antonio Current The new podcast will feature interviews with Spurs legends, including never-before-heard stories from the people who there from the very beginning, according to the press release.

Spurs fans can now keep up to date with the team via a new iHeart Media podcast hosted by longtime team sports commentator Bill Schoening.Last week, the San Antonio-based media company and the NBA Podcast Network announced that subscribers could follow six team-specific podcasts, including“In this podcast, listeners will get a peek behind the curtain at what went into the Spurs’ success over the last 50 years and why the team continues to resonate with new audiences today,” according to a statement from the iHeartMedia.Thepodcast also will feature interviews with Spurs legends, including never-before-heard stories from personalities there at the team's beginning.The Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans also will receive team-dedicated podcasts on iHeartMedia as part of the deal.