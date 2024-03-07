San Antonio Book Festival's 2024 lineup includes poets, journalists, authors of the fantastic

The 12th iteration of the annual free festival will take place at the Central Library and the UTSA Southwest Campus on Saturday, April 13. Its top-billed guests include:
- Silvia Moreno-Garcia, an award-winning Mexico-raised author known for fantastic and weird fiction, including the novels Mexican Gothic and The Daughter of Doctor Moreau. Her new thriller Silver Nitrate is about a legendary lost film and the curse it bears.
- Hanif Abdurraqib, a MacArthur “Genius” grant recipient whose new book There’s Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension offers poignant reflections on sports, life and home.
- Lauren Groff, a New York Times-bestselling author whose book The Vaster Wilds chronicles a colonial servant girl's escape and survival in the wilds.
- Steve Inskeep, the longtime NPR Morning Edition host and author of Differ We Must: How Lincoln Succeeded in a Divided America.
- Becky Albertalli, a best-selling YA author whose latest novel, Imogen, Obviously, is a lighthearted romcom about a heterosexual teen who also happens to be a fierce LGBTQ+ ally.
A complete list of authors is available on the SABF website. The full schedule for the festival's panels and events will be released in late March.
Free, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 13, Central Library and UTSA Southwest Campus, 600 Soledad St. and 300 Augusta St., (210) 750-8951, sabookfestival.org.
