San Antonio Book Festival's 2024 lineup includes poets, journalists, authors of the fantastic

The free event will include appearances by 100 authors, including Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Hanif Abdurraqib, Steve Inskeep and Becky Albertalli.

By on Thu, Mar 7, 2024 at 9:33 am

click to enlarge Among the authors appearing at this year's San Antonio Book Festival are, left to right: Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Hanif Abdurraqib and Steve Inskeep. - Courtesy Photos / San Antonio Book Festival
Courtesy Photos / San Antonio Book Festival
Among the authors appearing at this year's San Antonio Book Festival are, left to right: Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Hanif Abdurraqib and Steve Inskeep.
Roughly 100 authors with works spanning fantastic fiction, cultural criticism, young adult fiction and Texas politics will appear at this spring's San Antonio Book Festival.

The 12th iteration of the annual free festival will take place at the Central Library and the UTSA Southwest Campus on Saturday, April 13. Its top-billed guests include:
  • Silvia Moreno-Garcia, an award-winning Mexico-raised author known for fantastic and weird fiction, including the novels Mexican Gothic and The Daughter of Doctor Moreau. Her new thriller Silver Nitrate is about a legendary lost film and the curse it bears.
  • Hanif Abdurraqib, a MacArthur “Genius” grant recipient whose new book There’s Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension offers poignant reflections on sports, life and home.
  • Lauren Groff, a New York Times-bestselling author whose book The Vaster Wilds chronicles a colonial servant girl's escape and survival in the wilds.
  • Steve Inskeep, the longtime NPR Morning Edition host and author of Differ We Must: How Lincoln Succeeded in a Divided America.
  • Becky Albertalli, a best-selling YA author whose latest novel, Imogen, Obviously, is a lighthearted romcom about a heterosexual teen who also happens to be a fierce LGBTQ+ ally.
“The Book Festival line-up is guaranteed to entertain and enlighten,” SABF Literary Director Anna Dobben said in an emailed statement. “There are all kinds of books, from picture books to young adult novels, romance to horror. We can’t wait to hear the compelling, fun, and thought-provoking stories from our featured authors!”

A complete list of authors is available on the SABF website. The full schedule for the festival's panels and events will be released in late March.

Free, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 13, Central Library and UTSA Southwest Campus, 600 Soledad St. and 300 Augusta St., (210) 750-8951, sabookfestival.org.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

