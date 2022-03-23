Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio Botanical Garden continues its Foodie Cinema series with a screening of Mulan

The 2020 live action version of the Disney classic will be paired with a thematically appropriate dining experience.

By on Wed, Mar 23, 2022 at 11:30 am

click to enlarge The film will be paired with a menu including congee and Mu Shu chicken lettuce wraps. - WALT DISNEY HOME ENTERTAINMENT
Walt Disney Home Entertainment
The film will be paired with a menu including congee and Mu Shu chicken lettuce wraps.
Embark on a simultaneous live-action film and dinnertime adventure at the Foodie Cinema screening of the 2020 movie Mulan, hosted by the San Antonio Botanical Garden.

Diners at the Friday event will be able to feast on the same meals depicted on screen throughout the movie, including congee and Mu Shu chicken lettuce wraps. A green tea cocktail will wash it all down.

While the film itself is family-friendly, the event is for adults 21 and up.

$50, 6:30 p.m., Friday, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place, (210) 536-1400, sabot.org.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River Saturday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange
A home for sale near San Antonio's San Pedro Park remains largely as it was when it was built in 1900

A home for sale near San Antonio's San Pedro Park remains largely as it was when it was built in 1900
Shiner About a 1.5 hour drive east of San Antonio Head on out to Shiner and hit up the K. Spoetzl Brewery, the home of Shiner Bock beer. The brewery itself is more than 100 years old, making it the oldest independent brewery in the Lone Star State. Tours of the historic brewery are offered daily and are $20. And, of course, every tour concludes with a free Shiner. Photo via Instagram / dixiewillbill

25 small towns within driving distance of San Antonio that are worth a weekend road trip

Arts Slideshows

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River Saturday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange
A home for sale near San Antonio's San Pedro Park remains largely as it was when it was built in 1900

A home for sale near San Antonio's San Pedro Park remains largely as it was when it was built in 1900
Shiner About a 1.5 hour drive east of San Antonio Head on out to Shiner and hit up the K. Spoetzl Brewery, the home of Shiner Bock beer. The brewery itself is more than 100 years old, making it the oldest independent brewery in the Lone Star State. Tours of the historic brewery are offered daily and are $20. And, of course, every tour concludes with a free Shiner. Photo via Instagram / dixiewillbill

25 small towns within driving distance of San Antonio that are worth a weekend road trip

Arts Slideshows

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River Saturday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange
A home for sale near San Antonio's San Pedro Park remains largely as it was when it was built in 1900

A home for sale near San Antonio's San Pedro Park remains largely as it was when it was built in 1900
Shiner About a 1.5 hour drive east of San Antonio Head on out to Shiner and hit up the K. Spoetzl Brewery, the home of Shiner Bock beer. The brewery itself is more than 100 years old, making it the oldest independent brewery in the Lone Star State. Tours of the historic brewery are offered daily and are $20. And, of course, every tour concludes with a free Shiner. Photo via Instagram / dixiewillbill

25 small towns within driving distance of San Antonio that are worth a weekend road trip

Trending

Pulitzer winner Jericho Brown, Judge Nelson Wolff among guests for San Antonio Book Festival

By Kelly Nelson

From left: Poet Jericho Brown, novelist Emma Straub and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.

San Antonio T-shirt company BarbacoApparel to celebrate anniversary with maker’s market

By Nina Rangel

Jefferson Bodega is located at 1005 Donaldson Ave.

Pasión Play: Tamara Adira's Arte y Pasión continue to push flamenco's boundaries with Confluencias

By Marco Aquino

Pasión Play: Tamara Adira's Arte y Pasión continue to push flamenco's boundaries with Confluencias

German Return: Exhibits at Blue Star Contemporary highlight artists from its Berlin Residency program

By Marco Aquino

German Return: Exhibits at Blue Star Contemporary highlight artists from its Berlin Residency program

Also in Arts

German Return: Exhibits at Blue Star Contemporary highlight artists from its Berlin Residency program

By Marco Aquino

German Return: Exhibits at Blue Star Contemporary highlight artists from its Berlin Residency program

Pasión Play: Tamara Adira's Arte y Pasión continue to push flamenco's boundaries with Confluencias

By Marco Aquino

Pasión Play: Tamara Adira's Arte y Pasión continue to push flamenco's boundaries with Confluencias

Pulitzer winner Jericho Brown, Judge Nelson Wolff among guests for San Antonio Book Festival

By Kelly Nelson

From left: Poet Jericho Brown, novelist Emma Straub and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.

San Antonio T-shirt company BarbacoApparel to celebrate anniversary with maker’s market

By Nina Rangel

Jefferson Bodega is located at 1005 Donaldson Ave.
More

Digital Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us