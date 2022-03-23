San Antonio Botanical Garden continues its Foodie Cinema series with a screening of Mulan

click to enlarge Walt Disney Home Entertainment The film will be paired with a menu including congee and Mu Shu chicken lettuce wraps.

Embark on a simultaneous live-action film and dinnertime adventure at the Foodie Cinema screening of the 2020 movie, hosted by the San Antonio Botanical Garden.Diners at the Friday event will be able to feast on the same meals depicted on screen throughout the movie, including congee and Mu Shu chicken lettuce wraps. A green tea cocktail will wash it all down.While the film itself is family-friendly, the event is for adults 21 and up.