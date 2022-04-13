Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio Botanical Garden's latest art exhibition showcases the sculptures of Steve Tobin

"Rooted" will be on view from Apr. 16-Oct. 30.

By on Wed, Apr 13, 2022 at 8:00 am

The San Antonio Botanical Garden's "Rooted" exhibits sculptural works from the 40-year career of contemporary artist Steve Tobin.

More than 20 nature-inspired sculptures monumentalize the dynamic power and grace found in naturally occurring forms.

Tobin's Steelroots and Bronze Roots series will be displayed alongside newer pieces that are making their world debut at the garden.

Tobin studied theoretical mathematics at Tulane, and his work intersecting art, science, and nature has been shown in museums across the United States and abroad.

The show is on view until Oct. 30.

$13-$16, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Wednesday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday April 16-October 30, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place, (210) 536-1400, sabot.org.

