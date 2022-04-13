San Antonio Botanical Garden's latest art exhibition showcases the sculptures of Steve Tobin

The San Antonio Botanical Garden's "Rooted" exhibits sculptural works from the 40-year career of contemporary artist Steve Tobin.More than 20 nature-inspired sculptures monumentalize the dynamic power and grace found in naturally occurring forms.Tobin'sandseries will be displayed alongside newer pieces that are making their world debut at the garden.Tobin studied theoretical mathematics at Tulane, and his work intersecting art, science, and nature has been shown in museums across the United States and abroad.The show is on view until Oct. 30.