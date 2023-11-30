San Antonio Brahmas appear to survive XFL-USFL league merger

click to enlarge
The San Antonio Brahmas will play in the newly formed United Football League this upcoming season.
Honchos with the XFL and United States Football League (USFL) said Thursday that federal antitrust officials have completed a review of the two semipro football leagues' merger, clearing the way for a "combined season" this spring.
Although details about which franchises will compete in the newly formed United Football League aren't yet available — league officials said those are coming soon — it seems like a safe bet the San Antonio Brahmas made the cut.
On Thursday morning, the Brahmas hosted a preview of the franchise's new luxury seating at the Alamodome, dubbed the Lone Star Club. What’s more, single-game tickets to see the team play go on sale Dec. 4, according to a press release.
Months of speculation have surrounded the fate of San Antonio’s latest semipro football team.
The XFL lost $60 million during its inaugural season last year, league owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson told Forbes
.
Despite Johnson’s assurances the XFL was it for the long haul, his league and the USFL began advanced merger talks in September, with the term “United Football League” and acronym “UFL” being trademarked in October, as reported by the Express-News
.
It remains to be seen whether the merger will spell better fortunes for the UFL than other semipro leagues that came before it, however.
The Alamodome has previously played host to the San Antonio Talons of the Arena Football League and the Alliance of American Football’s San Antonio Commanders. Neither league lasted for more than two seasons.
