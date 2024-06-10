SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

San Antonio Brahmas heading to UFL Championship after 25-15 victory over St. Louis

The Brahmas will next take on the Birmingham Stallions in the UFL Championship game on June 16.

By on Mon, Jun 10, 2024 at 12:09 am

click to enlarge The Brahmas defeated the St. Louis Battlehawks 25-15 on Sunday, grabbing the XFL Conference title. - Courtesy Photo / XFL
Courtesy Photo / XFL
The Brahmas defeated the St. Louis Battlehawks 25-15 on Sunday, grabbing the XFL Conference title.
The San Antonio Brahmas are heading to the UFL Championship game after clinching the XFL Conference title in an exciting 25-15 victory over the favored St. Louis Batthawks on Sunday.

The Black and Yellow will next take on the USFL Conference champion Birmingham Stallions in the championship game at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Sunday, June 16.

The Brahmas held a commanding 19-3 lead over the Battlehawks early in the second half. However, the Battlehawks, channeling their inner Tom Brady, managed to make it a four-point game late in the third quarter.

Even so, two 30-yard-plus field goals late in the third and halfway through the fourth quarter by Brahma’s kicker Ryan Santoso and stellar Brahmas defense sealed the deal for San Antonio.

The championship game will air on Fox and Fox Sports at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 16.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

