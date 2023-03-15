San Antonio Brahmas return home for face-off against the Arlington Renegades at the Alamodome

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / XFL
With the best viewership and attendance in the relaunched XFL football league, it's clear Alamo City sports fans are taking a shine to the Brahmas.
Led by retired NFL super champion Hines Ward, the Yellow and Black are taking on the dominant Arlington Renegades at the Alamodome following a three-game road trip.
The matchup against the Renegades will be the Brahmas' first home game since Feb. 19, and it stands to reason that the team is looking forward to playing in front of what's shaping up to be the most dedicated fan base in the XFL, even if the league's having trouble racking up big TV numbers.
$24 and up, 8 p.m. Sunday, March 19, Alamodome, 100 Montana St., (210) 207-3663, alamodome.com, ESPN 2.
