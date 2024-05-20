San Antonio Brahmas secure UFL playoff spot with 20-15 win over Arlington

click to enlarge
Courtesy of San Antonio Brahmas
The San Antonio Brahmas will take on the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL Conference championship game on June 9.
The San Antonio Brahmas clinched a spot in the UFL playoffs with a 20-15 victory Sunday over the Arlington Renegades at the Alamodome.
The Brahmas will play the St. Louis Battlehawks in the football league's XFL Conference championship game on Sunday, June 9, at 6 p.m. The winner will advance to the UFL finals.
However, before that matchup, the Brahmas have one final regular-season game against the Birmingham Brahmas, the No. 1 seed in the UFL Conference. That game will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, in the Alamodome.
During the Brahmas' final regular-season game, the team will honor first responders and armed forces service members in a "Hats Off to Heroes" tribute during which the Black and Gold will wear their Alamo Yellow Jersey. The jerseys feature a yellow ribbon, paying homage to first responders, veterans and those currently serving in the military.
What's more, the first 500 fans who visit the U.S. Army table at H-E-B Plaza on Saturday will get a yellow rally towel before the game, according to team officials.
Tickets for the Brahmas' matchup against the Stallions are now available Ticketmaster
. Fans can also purchase a ticket-and-yellow T-shirt package, which includes a Military City USA Brahmas shirt, by visiting UFL's website
and using the promo code "Yellow."
