San Antonio Chuck E. Cheese locations to host Halloween Sensory Sensitive event Oct. 30

San Antonio's four Chuck E. Cheese locations are offering Halloween-themed events on Sunday, Oct. 30 that are specially tailored for children who require lower stimulus levels. The stores will open two hours early, offering a quieter dining and entertainment environment as well as dimmed lighting.
According to The Center for Parenting Education, the term sensory sensitivity refers to how aware a child is of input from sensory channels including sight, sound, taste, smell, touch and pain. Highly sensitive children tend to have strong reactions, sometimes even explosive ones, when events or surroundings are highly stimulating.
The Halloween events are part of the Irving-based chain's partnership with the Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD). In 2016, the two worked together to develop the Sensory Sensitive Sundays program.
According to the chain's website, all Chuck E. Cheese stores offer the weekly reprieve on Sunday mornings, save for a handful of Hawaii stores.
This Sunday's Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Sunday will run 9-11 a.m. Keeping with the Halloween spirit, staff will provide sugar-free sweets to kids in costume.
