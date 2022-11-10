San Antonio City Council clears takeover of Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium

click to enlarge
The MLB has approved the sale of the San Antonio Missions, sources told the Express-News.
A group of local investors is one step closer to implementing its vision for the San Antonio Missions after city council on Thursday approved the city to take control of aging Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium.
The group, which includes local real estate developer Graham Weston, plans to buy the minor league baseball team from its current owner, the California-based Elmore Sports Group, for around $28 million, sources recently told the Express-News
. MLB has reportedly approved the sale, the daily also reports.
Elmore Sports Group, who bought the Missions in 1987, have been under pressure from MLB to build a new stadium, the Express-News
reports. People familiar with the transition told the Express-News
that the soon-to-be owners of the Missions plan on building a new stadium downtown.
The new stadium's exact location remains a mystery.
In a statement sent to the Express-News
last week, the Missions' new owners said they're committed to keeping professional baseball in San Antonio.
