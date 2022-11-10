San Antonio City Council clears takeover of Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium

The approval is a step forward on a deal that could mean a downtown stadium for the San Antonio Missions.

By on Thu, Nov 10, 2022 at 3:26 pm

click to enlarge The MLB has approved the sale of the San Antonio Missions, sources told the Express-News. - Instagram / samissions
Instagram / samissions
The MLB has approved the sale of the San Antonio Missions, sources told the Express-News.
A group of local investors is one step closer to implementing its vision for the San Antonio Missions after city council on Thursday approved the city to take control of aging Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium.

The group, which includes local real estate developer Graham Weston, plans to buy the minor league baseball team from its current owner, the California-based Elmore Sports Group, for around $28 million, sources recently told the Express-News. MLB has reportedly approved the sale, the daily also reports.

Elmore Sports Group, who bought the Missions in 1987, have been under pressure from MLB to build a new stadium, the Express-News reports. People familiar with the transition told the Express-News that the soon-to-be owners of the Missions plan on building a new stadium downtown.

The new stadium's exact location remains a mystery.

In a statement sent to the Express-News last week, the Missions' new owners said they're committed to keeping professional baseball in San Antonio.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Popular holiday light display Lightscape returns to San Antonio Botanical Garden starting Nov. 11

By Caroline Wolff

The outdoor exhibition spans a one-mile trail through the San Antonio Botanical Garden.

Comedian Chris Rock comes to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre for weekend of shows

By Mike McMahan

Chris Rock will perform in SA as part of his Ego Death Wold Tour.

San Antonio arts nonprofit SAY Sí's board contests bargaining unit, stalling union election

By Karly Williams

Attendees watch a demonstration at SAY Sí's recent Dia de los Muertitos event.

Kevin Smith heads to San Antonio for screening of Clerks III and Q&A session at the Empire Theatre

By Mike McMahan

Clerks III reportedly ends the film saga. But hey, so did Return of the King, and you see where we are now.

Also in Arts

San Antonio tattoo shop partners with Helotes Humane Society on Tats 4 Cats fundraiser

By Nina Rangel

Kree Villegas is one of Prospect Parlor's resident tattoo artists.

San Antonio arts nonprofit SAY Sí's board contests bargaining unit, stalling union election

By Karly Williams

Attendees watch a demonstration at SAY Sí's recent Dia de los Muertitos event.

Kevin Smith heads to San Antonio for screening of Clerks III and Q&A session at the Empire Theatre

By Mike McMahan

Clerks III reportedly ends the film saga. But hey, so did Return of the King, and you see where we are now.

Popular holiday light display Lightscape returns to San Antonio Botanical Garden starting Nov. 11

By Caroline Wolff

The outdoor exhibition spans a one-mile trail through the San Antonio Botanical Garden.
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us