San Antonio City Hall raises welcome banner ahead of Victor Wembanyama's arrival

click to enlarge Screenshot / Twitter @COSAGOV

Victor Wembanyama.

In anticipation of Wemby's arrival, San Antonio's City Hall on Thursday raised a banner welcoming the

Wembanyama officially became a Spur on Thursday evening when the franchise chose him as its No.1 overall draft pick . He arrives in San Antonio early this afternoon.

The Spurs and Alamo City sports fans aren't the only ones rolling out the welcome mat for No. 1 NBA Draft pickmuch-hyped French player. "Bonjour Wemby!" reads the black and white banner.City public relations officials even tweeted out video of the sign being installed.