San Antonio City Hall raises welcome banner ahead of Victor Wembanyama's arrival

A sign above the steps of City Hall reads, "Bonjour Wemby!"

Fri, Jun 23, 2023 at 9:55 am

San Antonio City Hall raises welcome banner ahead of Victor Wembanyama's arrival
Screenshot / Twitter @COSAGOV
The Spurs and Alamo City sports fans aren't the only ones rolling out the welcome mat for No. 1 NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama.

In anticipation of Wemby's arrival, San Antonio's City Hall on Thursday raised a banner welcoming the much-hyped French player. "Bonjour Wemby!" reads the black and white banner.

City public relations officials even tweeted out video of the sign being installed.
Wembanyama officially became a Spur on Thursday evening when the franchise chose him as its No.1 overall draft pick. He arrives in San Antonio early this afternoon. 

