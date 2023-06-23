San Antonio City Hall raises welcome banner ahead of Victor Wembanyama's arrival

In anticipation of Wemby's arrival, San Antonio's City Hall on Thursday raised a banner welcoming the much-hyped French player. "Bonjour Wemby!" reads the black and white banner.
City public relations officials even tweeted out video of the sign being installed.
Welcome home, #Wemby! 🏀 #GoSpursGo#Spurs #PorVida #gsg #NBADraft #WembyDay @vicw_32 @nba @SportsCenter @spurs @espnnba @nbatv @espn @spurs_nation @ksatnews @spurscoyote @BarstoolSports @PuroPincheSA @nbaontnt @_CharlesBarkley @TheAthletic @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/Pj83CXt4D5— City of San Antonio (@COSAGOV) June 22, 2023
