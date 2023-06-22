VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

San Antonio comic artist Mitch Clem to host book release party at Tandem this weekend

The party will feature performances by musical guests Hans Gruber and the Diehards and Faulty Cognitions.

By on Thu, Jun 22, 2023 at 2:22 pm

click to enlarge My Stupid Life documents major changes and progressions in both Clem's art style and his personal life from 2006-2013. - Courtesy Photos / Mitch Clem and Silver Sprocket
Courtesy Photos / Mitch Clem and Silver Sprocket
My Stupid Life documents major changes and progressions in both Clem's art style and his personal life from 2006-2013.
Those who keep up with the world of underground punk rock comics are likely familiar with Mitch Clem and his comic series San Antonio Rock City and My Stupid Life.

Ten years out from the end of My Stupid Life, Clem has compiled his autobiographical works into a book of the same title.

To celebrate, Clem is hosting a book release party this Sunday, June 25, at South Side coffee shop Tandem. The party will feature performances by musical guests Hans Gruber and the Diehards and Faulty Cognitions.

The event is free and will take place in the afternoon, so fans of some combination of comics, live music and coffee are bound to have a good time.

Free, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 25, Tandem, 310 Riverside Dr., (210) 455-5400, tandemsatx.net.

