San Antonio community invited to create colorful mural for airport this week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture Artist Sandra Gonzalez works on a painting.

City officials are calling on residents to help create a new mural for San Antonio International Airport.The city's Department of Arts & Culture and artist Sandra Gonzalez have organized a Community Paint Day, during which participants will work together to create a colorful mural. The free event will be held at Centro de Artes Gallery this Tuesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m.The artwork will feature some of the Alamo City's iconic landmarks — from the San Fernando Cathedral to the "world's largest cowboy boots" at North Star Mall. It will be installed in the baggage claim area of San Antonio International this fall.This project will allow locals to showcase their creativity and contribute to the city's beautification, according to program officials.The city will provide all the materials, and no experience is necessary. Participants will receive guidance from Gonzalez.Centro de Artes Gallery is located at 101 South Santa Rosa Ave.