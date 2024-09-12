TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

San Antonio CowParade extends application deadline to Sept. 16

Selected artists will receive a $1,000 stipend.

By on Thu, Sep 12, 2024 at 1:59 pm

click to enlarge An unpainted cow stands in fake grass at The Pearl. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Cow Parade
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Cow Parade
An unpainted cow stands in fake grass at The Pearl.
Charity art event CowParade has extended its San Antonio application deadline to Sep. 16 in a bid to attract additional artists, event organizers said.

The first San Antonio Cow Parade in more 20 years will begin exhibition next spring, displaying 75 life-size fiberglass cows around the city — each painted by local creators. Later, an auction of the decorated statues will raise money for the Christus Children's Foundation.

Created in 1999, CowParade bills itself as the largest public art show in the world, and it draws more than 100 participating cities annually.

Local organizers originally set a Sept. 9 deadline to apply but pushed the date back to draw a larger field of participants. Interested artists can find more information and apply on the Christus Children's website.

Artists will be notified of their selection by Sep. 18, and cow delivery will be scheduled individually with each artist, according to Christus officials. Selected artists also will receive a $1,000 stipend for their work.

Yellowstone prequel 1923 still seeking extras for San Antonio shoot

By Stephanie Koithan

The Yellowstone prequel 1923 is shooting in San Antonio until the end of the month.

Napoleon Dynamite stars will be in San Antonio area for screening this Friday

By Stephanie Koithan

Cast members of the offbeat comedy will participate in an interactive screening in Kerrville.

San Antonio Library and TPR hosting closing reception for 'Bajo La Sal' exhibition

By Stephanie Koithan

The exhibit at the Central Library is a multimedia collaboration between painter Mauro de la Tierra and photographer Joshua Anthony Rodriguez.

Clip of San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan dancing to Grupo Frontera goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Spurs foward Jeremy Sochan talks to Hall of Fame coach Gregg Popovich before going into a game.

