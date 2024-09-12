San Antonio CowParade extends application deadline to Sept. 16

The first San Antonio Cow Parade in more 20 years will begin exhibition next spring, displaying 75 life-size fiberglass cows around the city — each painted by local creators. Later, an auction of the decorated statues will raise money for the Christus Children's Foundation.
Created in 1999, CowParade bills itself as the largest public art show in the world, and it draws more than 100 participating cities annually.
Local organizers originally set a Sept. 9 deadline to apply but pushed the date back to draw a larger field of participants. Interested artists can find more information and apply on the Christus Children's website.
Artists will be notified of their selection by Sep. 18, and cow delivery will be scheduled individually with each artist, according to Christus officials. Selected artists also will receive a $1,000 stipend for their work.
